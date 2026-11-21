A strong El Nino event could cut global GDP and spike food and electricity prices, impacting developing nations most severely while challenging central banks.

El Nino is projected to intensify weather extremes this year, posing a severe threat to agricultural production, electricity supplies, and overall economic growth across vulnerable regions. The naturally occurring warming of surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean has already altered wind and rainfall patterns globally, contributing to droughts and wildfires that compound existing economic pressures.

Global Economic Impact And GDP Forecast

Paolo Zanghieri, an economist at Generali Asset Management, describes the potential disruption as an extreme negative supply shock that could deepen global economic instability. Oxford Economics estimates that if the event reaches the intensity many experts warn of, global GDP could be cut by 0.6 percent next year and by a further 0.8 percent in 2028. The timing is critical, as El Nino is expected to peak in December and last at least until next March, with repercussions potentially extending well beyond that period.

Also read SARB Warns El Niño and Water Scarcity May Drive Up Food Prices

The surge in energy and commodity prices is already heightened by the US war against Iran, creating a complex environment for further economic damage. While moderate disruptions might be manageable, widespread crises involving multiple countries are difficult to absorb, likely resulting in second-round inflation effects that central banks struggle to contain without triggering a broader economic downturn.

South African Agriculture And Food Security Risks

South Africa is bracing for the effects of a potentially strong El Nino during the 2026/27 summer rainfall season. The South African Weather Service has warned of a greater likelihood of below-normal rainfall and above-normal temperatures across much of the country, raising immediate concerns about crop production, water supplies, and the frequency of heatwaves. The agricultural sector enters this critical season with some buffers, including favourable rainfall, improved soil moisture, higher dam levels, and a record 2025/26 summer grain and oilseed harvest.

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However, analysts warn that a prolonged spell of poor rainfall could rapidly erode these advantages, particularly in rain-fed farming areas. This deterioration would put maize production and food prices under significant pressure, with consequences extending far beyond farms to households already struggling with food affordability. Compromised harvests caused by excessive heat or rainfall could push food costs higher, hurting millions of people in developing countries where food accounts for a much larger share of household budgets.

Food Price Inflation And Supply Chain Disruptions

A report by Zanghieri and his colleague Guillaume Tresca, an emerging markets strategist at Generali Asset Management, warns that an El Nino characterised by a 2C rise in Pacific Ocean temperature could lift global food prices by up to 20 percent by the first quarter of 2028. This surge could lift overall inflation in the US and eurozone by 0.4 percentage points, while developing countries could experience an additional 3.0 percentage points increase in a shock they describe as non-negligible but temporary.

Their vulnerability index suggests that South Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa face the greatest risks from these price increases. While a moderate food price shock can often be offset through increased imports, existing stocks, or product substitutions, Deutsche Bank analysts warn of more serious risks from a widespread crisis. For instance, a drop in Brazil's maize harvest could percolate through the livestock farming and meat sectors, causing cascading price increases in global markets.

Energy Supply And Infrastructure Challenges

Droughts are already affecting global trade by forcing reduced traffic through the Panama Canal, as lower water storage led authorities to restrict operations since September. Recent rains have allowed for some increases in traffic, but the Panamanian government has declared a nationwide emergency over the exceptionally strong El Nino. Simultaneously, droughts are lowering reservoir levels at hydroelectric plants in various regions, forcing countries to increase oil and gas imports at a time when prices are already elevated due to the Gulf conflict.

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The disruptions can also work in the opposite direction, as seen in Sri Lanka, which recently cancelled an electricity price hike after heavy El Nino rains helped replenish reservoirs. Central banks are grappling with how to assess this fallout, concerned about containing inflation without raising interest rates to levels that could trigger an economic downturn. The impact is very disparate and complicated to measure, depending heavily on when a meteorological event hits during the planting cycle, according to Tresca.

Climate Adaptation And Policy Responses

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development has urged governments to invest more in existing resilience plans to address climate change and mitigate these economic shocks. However, in most countries, efforts to adapt agriculture and infrastructure remain insufficiently implemented. Catherine Gamper, team lead for climate change adaptation at the Paris-based agency, noted that national adaptation plans are not resulting in actual mandates for different economic actors to take on these necessary resilience investments.

This gap between policy intent and implementation leaves many vulnerable regions exposed to the dual threats of extreme weather and economic instability. As El Nino continues to evolve, the lack of robust adaptation strategies in key agricultural and energy hubs could exacerbate global inflation and supply chain fragility, demanding urgent attention from policymakers and central banks alike.