Ekurhuleni Tragedy: Seven Fatalities in Holfontein Shooting

A city‑wide condemnation follows a mass shooting on the N12 that claimed seven transport workers, potentially linked to taxi violence.

The city of Ekurhuleni today issued a statement condemning a violent incident that took place on the Holfontein off‑ramp near Etwatwa alongside the N12 highway.

Seven people lost their lives in a sudden, lethal shooting that shocked residents and travelers alike. Five of the deceased were employees of the Benoni Taxi Association, all of whom were engaged in patrolling duty on the roadway. Two additional victims were a scholar transport operator and an e‑hailing driver, highlighting that the sector's workers are not immune to the danger.

Investigators believe the attack may have stemmed from underlying tensions in the local taxi industry, where competition often turns hostile. The City's spokesperson Zweli Dlamini highlighted that such violent episodes undermine the broader mission of ensuring transit safety across the region. The city has urged law enforcement to conduct a thorough investigation and bring those responsible to justice.

Public cooperation is emphasized, with officials inviting anyone possessing information of relevance to come forward and provide evidence that may aid the authorities. In addition to condemning the act, city officials expressed concern that the incident reveals a growing volatile streak across the public transport sector. They underscored the importance of maintaining peace to safeguard commuters, workers and the community.

The city called on all stakeholders to work together for a safer environment, encouraging policing agencies to respond swiftly and decisively. Meanwhile, the event highlights the urgent need for constructive dialogue and conflict resolution initiatives within the taxi associations to prevent future tragedies





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Ekurhuleni Mass Shooting Taxi Violence Public Transport Law Enforcement

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