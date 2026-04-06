Ekurhuleni's Dog Ownership By-law Delayed: Animal Welfare Groups Urge Action

The City of Ekurhuleni's draft by-law on dog ownership, which closed public participation over two years ago, remains unadopted and unimplemented. Animal welfare organizations express concerns and urge the city to expedite the process, emphasizing the need for sterilization, vaccination, and owner education. The by-law aims to regulate dog ownership, including breeding, licensing, and management of strays, with input from animal welfare groups. The delay increases the risk of negative impacts for animals and citizens.

More than two years have passed since the public consultation phase concluded for a proposed environmental by-law concerning dog ownership within the City of Ekurhuleni (CoE). Despite this, the by-law's formal adoption and subsequent implementation remain pending, causing concern among animal welfare advocates.

Annie Jungmann, founder of The Animal Guardians (TAG) in Cloverdene, has urged the city to expedite the clarification of the by-law's status and ensure its responsible execution to mitigate the risk of harm to both humans and animals. The delay raises questions about the commitment to animal welfare and public safety, especially given the existing challenges in managing dog ownership effectively. The current lack of clarity creates a void, potentially exacerbating existing problems associated with irresponsible dog ownership. The pressing need for the by-law stems from the need to address various issues like uncontrolled breeding, stray animals, and nuisance caused by dogs. \CoE spokesperson Zweli Dlamini confirmed that the draft by-law, incorporating input from animal welfare organizations and the public, is currently undergoing vetting by the Legal and Risk Department. After this review, the document will proceed to relevant portfolio committees for deliberation before being presented to the council for final approval. However, Dlamini was unable to provide a specific timeline for these stages, leaving stakeholders in anticipation. The proposed by-law, if adopted, grants the city the authority to regulate several aspects of dog ownership. This includes setting limits on the number of dogs per household, controlling breeding practices, and establishing measures for owner responsibility. Furthermore, it outlines procedures for impounding stray animals and addressing nuisances caused by dogs. A significant proposal is the reintroduction of dog licenses, alongside empowering the Department of Health and Social Development and the EMPD (Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department) to confiscate or classify dangerous dog breeds. Additional stipulations include the necessity for written municipal consent to keep an unspayed female dog, subject to extra conditions. All dogs would be required to be kept on secure, fenced properties, wearing collars with identification tags or being microchipped. These regulations are designed to promote responsible ownership and improve public safety, addressing concerns of animal welfare groups. \Animal welfare organizations, like TAG, have expressed their support for the by-law's objectives while raising concerns regarding its practical application. Jungmann, a strong advocate for animal rights, highlighted the importance of sterilization and vaccination programs to achieve the by-law's intended goals. She stressed that sterilized dogs often exhibit calmer temperaments and that uncontrolled breeding can lead to undesirable consequences, including increased aggression and stray animals. Jungmann highlighted the need for more substantial support, especially within townships, to enforce sterilization and vaccination effectively. Despite TAG's ongoing outreach initiatives, which include providing sterilization and vaccination services in informal settlements, she emphasized that these efforts are insufficient. The by-law itself states that the metro will implement the sterilization of dogs if necessary and in the best interests of the animal, to prevent nuisance. The CoE also plans to spay stray dogs. The implementation of the by-law will be the joint responsibility of three departments: Community Services, Community Safety, and the Legal and Risk Management departments. Each department will focus on the specific aspects within their respective areas of expertise, with an authorized official appointed to oversee the implementation process. Jungmann also emphasized the critical role of owner education and comprehensive community awareness campaigns in the successful implementation of the by-law. She pointed out that dog attacks are rarely unprovoked and that responsible ownership, coupled with community awareness, is crucial for preventing injuries and loss of life. While the Benoni SPCA was approached for comment, none had been received at the time of this report. The delay in implementing the by-law highlights an ongoing commitment to responsible pet ownership.





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Dog Ownership By-Law Ekurhuleni Animal Welfare Sterilization

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