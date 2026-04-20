Ekurhuleni Police Scandal Deepens as Ammunition Found During Deputy Chief Arrest

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi faces new charges regarding illegal ammunition possession alongside allegations of conspiring with City Manager Kagiso Lerutla to fake a court appearance.

The legal drama surrounding the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department took a dark turn this week as suspended Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi faced serious allegations beyond the initial corruption charges. During his recent apprehension by law enforcement, officials discovered a cache of unauthorized ammunition in Mkhwanazi possession, adding a new layer of complexity to an already high-profile case.

According to official statements provided by police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe, the inventory recovered from the suspended official included over 100 rounds of 9mm ammunition and 15 live rounds for an R5 assault rifle. The discovery has prompted a rigorous investigation by the South African Police Service to establish whether Mkhwanazi had any legitimate authorization to hold such weaponry outside of standard duty protocols or if he was acting in violation of the Firearms Control Act. This development comes against the backdrop of a broader judicial scandal involving Mkhwanazi and the Ekurhuleni City Manager, Kagiso Lerutla. Both men appeared before the Boksburg Magistrate Court on Monday to face charges relating to the obstruction of justice and systematic manipulation of court processes. Prosecutors allege that the duo conspired to subvert a 2019 speeding case by orchestrating a bizarre impersonation scheme. It is claimed that a third party was hired and financially compensated to pose as Lerutla in court, effectively taking the fall for the city manager. The state further alleges that this substitute individual was paid a staggering R400,000 for their participation in the deception, a scheme that allowed Lerutla to avoid a legitimate legal appearance and subsequent sentencing. The impersonator reportedly received a sentence of community service, unaware that the fraudulent nature of the proceedings would eventually be exposed by an extensive internal investigation. The ramifications of this scandal extend far beyond the courtroom, raising significant questions about the integrity of the Ekurhuleni municipal leadership and the oversight mechanisms within the Metro Police Department. As the investigation progresses, the state is treating these matters with extreme gravity, given that the accused parties held positions of substantial public trust. The revelation regarding the unauthorized ammunition has further complicated the defense strategy for Mkhwanazi, who must now address concerns regarding his potential involvement in illicit arms activity. Both Mkhwanazi and Lerutla remain incarcerated as they await their formal bail hearing, which is scheduled to take place this coming Thursday. Legal analysts suggest that the state is likely to oppose bail, citing the risk of flight and the potential for the accused to interfere with ongoing investigations or intimidate witnesses involved in the corruption and fraud allegations. The South African public continues to watch this case closely as it highlights a disturbing intersection of municipal administrative corruption and criminal activity





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