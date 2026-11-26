The Boksburg court warns prosecutors to disclose evidence in the Ekurhuleni city manager and police deputy head case or face dismissal of charges.

Prosecutors in the Boksburg Magistrate's Court have received a stern warning regarding the corruption case against Ekurhuleni City Manager Kagiso Lerutla and former deputy head of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department, Julius Mkhwanazi. The court ordered the immediate handover of outstanding witness statements and evidence or risk having the case struck off the roll permanently.

Core Details of Impersonation Allegations

The case centers on an alleged scheme orchestrated in March 2019 involving high-ranking municipal and police officials. The state alleges that Lerutla and Mkhwanazi acted together to have a third party impersonate the city manager during a mandatory court appearance. This deception was reportedly intended to allow Lerutla to attend a job interview instead of facing legal proceedings for a traffic violation.

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According to court documents, Lerutla had been arrested for speeding and was required to appear in the Boksburg Magistrate's Court. To bypass this requirement, a third individual, believed to be Mkhwanazi's personal driver, was recruited and paid to appear in court under false pretences. This individual completed official diversion documents using Lerutla's personal details, effectively shielding the city manager from immediate legal consequences.

Stakeholder Positions and Legal Arguments

Kagiso Lerutla and Julius Mkhwanazi appeared in court on May 13, 2026, where their legal teams applied for the corruption charges against them to be dropped. The defense argued for an inquiry should the state fail to disclose state witness statements and other outstanding evidence during the proceedings. They sought to ensure transparency and fairness in the ongoing legal process.

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Presiding Magistrate Colbert Ramufhufhi dismissed the applications filed by the defense but issued a conditional postponement instead. The magistrate emphasized the necessity of full disclosure from the prosecution to ensure a fair trial. The court's stance was firm, indicating that withholding evidence would result in severe procedural consequences for the state.

Real-World Impact and Next Steps

The legal proceedings are scheduled to resume on December 3, with a strict deadline for the state to comply with disclosure orders. Magistrate Ramufhufhi invoked Section 342A, subsection 3B of Act 51 of 1977, granting the postponement only on the condition that all statements, including the representation statement of state witnesses, are handed over to the defense.

If the state fails to disclose these required documents by the remand date, the court will invoke Section 342A, subsection 3C of the same Act. This provision allows the court to strike the matter off the roll, effectively terminating the prosecution without a verdict on the merits. This outcome would prevent any further legal action against Lerutla and Mkhwanazi based on the current charges.

The allegations also involve the manipulation of official records, with Mkhwanazi allegedly facilitating the alteration of fingerprint records to support the impersonation scheme. This aspect of the case highlights potential breaches of trust within law enforcement and municipal management structures. The upcoming court date will determine whether the prosecution can meet its legal obligations or if the case will be dismissed due to procedural failures.