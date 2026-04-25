Ekurhuleni Officials Remain in Custody Pending Bail Ruling

Suspended EMPD acting chief Julius Mkhwanazi and Ekurhuleni city manager Kagiso Lerutla will remain in custody until Tuesday, April 28th, as the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court prepares to deliver its ruling on their bail application. The pair face charges of fraud, corruption, and defeating the ends of justice related to a 2019 court impersonation scheme and other alleged misconduct.

The legal saga surrounding suspended EMPD acting chief Julius Mkhwanazi and Ekurhuleni city manager Kagiso Lerutla has reached a critical juncture, concluding a week of intense bail proceedings at the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court .

Both men remain in custody as the court prepares to deliver its verdict on Tuesday, April 28th. They face serious charges including fraud, corruption, and defeating the ends of justice, stemming from allegations that have ignited public outcry and sparked concerns about governance within the Ekurhuleni municipality. The arrests, which occurred over the weekend, have triggered a wave of political backlash and demands for accountability from opposition parties and civil society groups.

The bail hearings themselves were characterized by robust arguments from both the state and the defence, alongside public demonstrations outside the courthouse, highlighting the significant public interest in the case. The defence team presented arguments emphasizing the accused’s strong ties to their families and their lack of flight risk. Mkhwanazi testified that eight children are financially dependent on him, while Lerutla highlighted the hardship his continued detention would inflict on his family, including his wife and children.

They asserted that neither man poses a threat to the public and that Mkhwanazi intends to plead not guilty to all charges. However, the state vehemently opposed bail, citing substantial concerns about potential witness interference and the integrity of ongoing investigations into alleged corruption networks within municipal structures and law enforcement agencies.

Prosecutors detailed specific allegations, including Mkhwanazi’s alleged possession of a large quantity of ammunition at the time of his arrest and Lerutla’s alleged attempt to bribe a tow truck driver following a fatal accident in 2021, where a culpable homicide docket subsequently went missing. The state’s case hinges on the belief that releasing the accused would obstruct justice and potentially compromise the broader investigation.

The core of the case revolves around a reopened 2019 matter involving Lerutla’s failure to appear in court after a speeding arrest. Investigators allege that Mkhwanazi orchestrated a scheme to have another individual impersonate Lerutla in court, diverting the case into a diversion program. This impersonator was reportedly paid R400,000, a sum allegedly shared between him and Mkhwanazi.

The case resurfaced following a tip-off to a SAPS task team, leading to the arrests of both men – Mkhwanazi at his home and Lerutla at OR Tambo International Airport. The arrests have exacerbated existing anxieties about leadership and governance within Ekurhuleni, with the DA labeling the situation a “leadership crisis” and ActionSA calling for Lerutla’s immediate suspension and an urgent council meeting. The Azania Ground Forces has also expressed concerns about potential disruptions to service delivery.

Authorities have indicated that the investigation is ongoing and may expand, suggesting that further arrests and revelations are possible. The police and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) have expressed confidence in the strength of their case, asserting that they possess sufficient evidence to secure a conviction. This case is part of a larger task team investigation targeting alleged corruption and misconduct within the Ekurhuleni municipality and its law enforcement structures





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Ekurhuleni Corruption Fraud EMPD Bail Arrest Julius Mkhwanazi Kagiso Lerutla Court

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