Ekurhuleni Metro Police Officer Arrested in Corruption Probe; Commission Task Team Takes Lead

A high-ranking Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department officer, previously implicated in corruption during testimony at the Madlanga commission, has been arrested on multiple charges including fraud and corruption. The arrest, made by the Madlanga task team, has raised concerns from the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) about the handling of the investigation.

A significant development has emerged in the ongoing investigation into alleged corruption within the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD), with the arrest of a 50-year-old officer. The accused, who had previously testified before the Madlanga commission of inquiry concerning corruption allegations, was apprehended on Saturday morning and faces 13 counts of fraud, corruption, and defeating the ends of justice. This arrest was executed by the Madlanga task team, a unit established to probe these serious charges.

The officer's apprehension comes shortly after he was scheduled to appear at his own disciplinary committee hearing, slated for the 23rd and 24th of the current month. The EMPD officer had been suspended in November 2025, following the initiation of disciplinary proceedings against him. His testimony at the Madlanga commission had focused on serious issues, including the controversial distribution of blue lights to Vusi 'Cat' Matlala, an individual reportedly linked to a drug cartel. Furthermore, allegations of corruption, bribery, and torture involving EMPD officers were central to his prior appearance before the commission.

Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, a police spokesperson, confirmed the arrest, emphasizing that it was a direct result of the Madlanga task team's ongoing investigation into corruption within the EMPD. She indicated that the task team is actively pursuing other individuals connected to the case, suggesting a broader network of wrongdoing. The arrested officer was taken to a neutral police station, a measure taken to ensure the integrity of the process.

However, the swift action of the Madlanga task team appears to have caught the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) off guard. Sources within Ipid, which has reportedly been investigating the accused officer for years, expressed dissatisfaction with the manner in which the Madlanga task team has taken the lead. One Ipid source voiced concerns that the current approach might jeopardize the extensive investigations already underway, stating that crucial investigative stages were nearing completion. The source also highlighted that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) was not informed of the arrest, raising questions about coordination and the potential disruption of the case docket.

Brigadier Mathe, in response to Ipid's expressed concerns, asserted that the current arrest is entirely separate from any Ipid investigations or evidence presented at the Madlanga commission. She explicitly stated that the matter has no connection to the killing of Mbense, who allegedly died during an act of torture by EMPD officers, nor to the blue lights case. Further details are expected to be released on Monday, at which point a clearer picture of the scope and strategy of the investigation is anticipated





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Ekurhuleni Metro Police Corruption Madlanga Commission Arrest Ipid

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