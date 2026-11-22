Wadeville industry leaders report R2.5-billion in losses due to infrastructure failure, urging Ekurhuleni officials to prioritize service delivery and stability above political affiliations.

Manufacturers in Wadeville, one of South Africa's most significant industrial hub s, have publicly declared that the political alignment of the next Ekurhuleni administration is secondary to the urgent need for functional basic services and investment stability. Major industrial tenants including Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa, Adcock Ingram, Macsteel, Scaw Metals, Ardagh Glass Packaging, and Mpact Plastics rely on this area to support between 25,000 and 30,000 workers. The local business community, organized through the Wadeville Area Chamber of Commerce ( WAG), represents approximately 120 enterprises that are currently battling severe infrastructural decay.

Anthony Katakuzinos, the vice-chairperson of WAG, stated explicitly that businesses have no interest in which political party holds power. Instead, the primary demand is for a coalition or party capable of providing consistent governance, clear direction for municipal workers, and a stable environment that allows commercial operations to thrive without the constant threat of service disruption.

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R2.5 Billion Investment Losses Due to Decay

The economic toll of deteriorating municipal infrastructure in Ekurhuleni has reached catastrophic levels, with WAG estimating that at least R2.5-billion in investment has been lost or delayed due to the worsening conditions. This figure accounts for empty factory shells, companies that have relocated their operations entirely, businesses that have scaled back their production capacity, and enterprises that have ceased operations in the industrial area altogether.

Katakuzinos emphasized that the cumulative effect of these disruptions has forced businesses to absorb significant financial burdens. The industrial zone collectively spends approximately R2-billion annually on electricity and a total of R3-billion on municipal services to maintain operations. These costs are incurred simply to compensate for the unreliability of public utilities, leaving less capital available for growth, expansion, or workforce development.

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Water Crisis and Infrastructure Neglect

The water supply crisis in the region has become so severe that manufacturers are experiencing water shedding, with supply available only on designated days rather than continuously. In April 2025, Ekurhuleni municipal officials reported that a new reservoir was 90% complete, which was projected to increase combined storage capacity to 40.5 megalitres. The project was estimated to cost between R40-million and R50-million.

Despite the significant expenditure, Katakuzinos described the situation as a comedy of errors. He noted that two major pipelines were installed during the project but were not initially connected or commissioned, leaving the area without improved supply. Inadequate water pressure has further compromised the ability of municipal fire hydrants to meet industrial safety requirements. Consequently, some companies have been forced to invest millions of rands in private emergency water storage to satisfy insurance mandates, while others have resorted to trucking water directly onto their premises.

Electrical Downtime and Financial Strain

Electrical instability has added another layer of operational risk for local manufacturers. WAG recorded more than 1,500 hours of electricity downtime since January, with businesses losing an additional estimated 500 hours merely restarting machinery and production lines after outages. To keep operations running, companies have had to rely heavily on generators and diesel, significantly increasing their operational overhead.

Small and medium-sized manufacturers are particularly vulnerable to these fluctuations. Unlike larger corporations, smaller entities must absorb the high costs of backup electricity while continuing to pay wages and other fixed operating expenses. Over a two-year period, WAG members have contributed more than R200,000 directly toward electrical spares, including cables and breakers, highlighting the severity of the maintenance deficit. Katakuzinos argued that businesses spending such vast sums on municipal services should be prioritized in future budget allocations.

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Political Instability and Asset Mismanagement

The struggle for stable service delivery is set against a backdrop of repeated political turbulence in Ekurhuleni since the 2021 municipal elections. Tania Campbell of the Democratic Alliance led a multiparty administration until March 2023, following a brief interruption in 2022. She was succeeded by Sivuyile Ngodwana of the African Independent Congress, whose administration was supported by the African National Congress and the Economic Freedom Fighters. Ngodwana was removed in March 2024 and replaced by ANC mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza in April 2024, whose administration subsequently underwent further coalition changes.

Katakuzinos criticized the budget transparency, stating that it is unclear where municipal funds are allocated. Service delivery departments frequently complain of lacking money for spares and maintenance, which has forced businesses to self-fund critical repairs. Furthermore, hijacked buildings are costing the municipality millions in lost revenue, a problem that requires stable governance and better management of municipal assets. Katakuzinos called for strict law enforcement to secure these properties and restore order.

Public Health and Safety Concerns

Beyond economic losses, the infrastructural failure poses direct public health and safety risks to the industrial zone. Raw sewage has been observed flowing along streets and entering factory premises, disrupting access for workers and creating significant environmental hazards. Katakuzinos noted that infrastructure failures have escalated over the past decade, with maintenance and investment consistently neglected.

The manufacturing sector is calling for clean administration and adequate funding for maintenance to reverse this trend. For Wadeville's manufacturers, restoring law and order and maintaining municipal infrastructure are not just operational preferences but essential prerequisites for attracting future investment. The community demands a government that can provide the guidance and stability necessary to secure the livelihoods of the 25,000 to 30,000 workers dependent on the region's industrial activity.