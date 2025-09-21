Ekurhuleni District Health Services Hosts Successful Employee Wellness Day at Boksburg Correctional Services

Ekurhuleni District Health Services launched its inaugural employee wellness day at Boksburg Correctional Services, promoting staff health and well-being. The event featured aerobics, health screenings, dental checks, massages, and wellness guidance, encouraging healthy habits and early detection of health issues. MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko emphasized the importance of physical activity, regular screenings, and a holistic approach to wellness.

The Ekurhuleni District Health Services organized and hosted its inaugural employee wellness day on September 12th, with Boksburg Correctional Services providing the venue and support. The primary objective of this significant event was to actively promote and enhance the health and overall well-being of its dedicated staff members.

The event proved to be a resounding success, facilitated by the generous provision of facilities by the correctional services, which included two expansive soccer fields, two netball courts, comprehensive on-site catering services, and a designated 5-kilometer walking route to encourage physical activity. The partnership between the district and the prison ensured a comprehensive and engaging program of activities. The program incorporated a wide range of services and activities designed to cater to the diverse needs of the staff. These included invigorating aerobics sessions, essential health screenings to identify potential health concerns early, dental check-ups for preventative care, relaxing massages to alleviate stress and promote relaxation, and valuable wellness guidance provided by various service providers. This multifaceted approach aimed to address the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of the healthcare professionals attending the event. \ MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, who spearheaded the initiative, took the opportunity to commend the healthcare staff for their commitment to prioritizing their own health and well-being. In her address, she emphasized the crucial role that healthy habits play in overall health. She highlighted the significance of adopting practices such as consuming nutritious meals to fuel the body effectively, staying physically active to maintain fitness and prevent diseases, effectively managing stress levels to reduce its harmful impact, and prioritizing adequate rest to allow the body to recover and function optimally. She further elaborated on how these healthy habits not only act as preventative measures against illnesses but also substantially improve the overall quality of life. Furthermore, she urged all staff members to embrace the World Health Organisation's recommendation, advocating for at least 150 minutes of physical activity per week. MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko also shed light on the critical importance of undergoing regular health screenings as a preventative measure. She emphasized that many medical conditions, including non-communicable diseases and certain types of cancer, can often develop silently, without any noticeable symptoms, until they reach a more advanced stage. She stressed the vital role of early detection and timely intervention in making a significant difference in the outcome of treatment and in the overall health of an individual. \ In a comprehensive closing statement, the MEC underscored the holistic nature of wellness, emphasizing that it goes far beyond the mere absence of illness. She articulated that wellness is ultimately about living a life filled with vitality, maintaining a sense of balance in all aspects of life, and cultivating inner strength and resilience to overcome challenges. She reiterated the fundamental importance of investing in personal health, portraying it as one of the most significant investments one can make. She firmly stated that a healthier individual is inherently a stronger individual, capable of handling the demands of their professional and personal lives with greater effectiveness and endurance. Concluding her remarks, MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko urged all attendees to take personal responsibility for their own health and well-being, and to provide support to one another in making more informed and beneficial choices. The event served as a valuable platform for promoting health awareness, providing essential health services, and strengthening the sense of community among healthcare professionals. The successful collaboration between the Ekurhuleni District Health Services and Boksburg Correctional Services set a positive precedent for future wellness initiatives within the district and the broader community. The event also included additional activities designed to promote staff engagement and foster a sense of camaraderie, making the wellness day a memorable and impactful event for all participants.





