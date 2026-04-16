Ekurhuleni Deputy Police Chief Admits Officers' Extraterritorial Gemstone Confiscation Was Wrong

A suspended Deputy Chief of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police (EMPD) has acknowledged that dispatching officers outside their jurisdiction to confiscate precious gemstones was an error. The incident has led to an investigation into the officers for alleged theft of gemstones valued at over R14 million. The Deputy Chief's admission comes as he testifies before a commission investigating allegations of a rogue unit within the EMPD.

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police (EMPD) Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi has publicly conceded that it was a serious misjudgment to deploy two EMPD officers into a jurisdiction beyond the municipality's boundaries with the aim of confiscating precious gemstones from a Johannesburg resident. This admission carries significant weight, particularly as the two officers involved are currently facing scrutiny from the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), the national police watchdog. Their actions have triggered a formal investigation into allegations of theft concerning gemstones estimated to be worth more than R14 million.

Mkhwanazi's testimony unfolded on Thursday before the Madlanga Commission, a body established to probe claims that he was at the helm of a so-called 'rogue unit' operating within the EMPD. This unit is accused of conducting clandestine operations, circumventing official protocols and operating entirely off the departmental books.

The core of the EMPD's operational mandate is strictly confined to the Ekurhuleni metropolitan area. While established legal frameworks do permit exceptions to this rule, these are generally limited to specific circumstances. Such exceptions typically encompass situations involving 'hot pursuit' scenarios, where a fleeing suspect crosses jurisdictional lines, or instances where a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) is in place, clearly defining inter-departmental operational parameters. Crucially, in the case of the gemstone confiscation, neither of these qualifying criteria were met.

The EMPD officers in question ventured into a different policing jurisdiction, allegedly to investigate a Johannesburg resident who had been accused of marketing what were purported to be 'fake stones' on social media platforms.

Mkhwanazi's statement, as recorded, was a direct acknowledgment of fault and a commitment to rectifying the situation. He stated, 'Let me say we agree, and we must learn from this so that we correct the situation. I know that the officers and departments are listening wherever they are.' This admission suggests an understanding of the gravity of the transgression and an intention to use the incident as a learning opportunity for both the implicated officers and the broader department.

The implications of this admission extend beyond the immediate case, potentially impacting the public's trust in the EMPD's adherence to legal and procedural boundaries.

The circumstances surrounding the alleged illegal operation highlight a worrying disregard for jurisdictional protocols, a fundamental aspect of law enforcement organization and efficiency. The unchecked authority seemingly wielded by this alleged rogue unit, if proven, raises serious questions about internal oversight and accountability mechanisms within the EMPD. The commission's investigation into these broader allegations, including the existence and activities of such a unit, is therefore of paramount importance.

The involvement of IPID in investigating the theft allegations underscores the seriousness of the charges. The estimated value of the confiscated gemstones, R14 million, is substantial, and any official involvement in their alleged theft would represent a profound betrayal of public trust and a criminal offense of the highest order. The investigation will likely delve into how the officers were dispatched, the rationale provided for crossing jurisdictional lines, and the subsequent events that led to the allegations of theft.

Mkhwanazi's testimony before the Madlanga Commission serves as a critical piece of evidence in this broader inquiry into alleged misconduct and unauthorized operations within the EMPD. His willingness to admit fault, while a step towards accountability, does not absolve the implicated officers from the ongoing IPID investigation or the department from a thorough internal review of its operational conduct and oversight





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Ekurhuleni Metro Police Julius Mkhwanazi Gemstone Confiscation Police Misconduct IPID Investigation

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