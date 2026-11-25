Ekurhuleni has postponed the election of its mayor, deputy mayor, speaker and chief whip to Friday as coalition talks continue, with sources saying a deal to give the ANC the mayoral position has been reached.

Ekurhuleni has postponed the election of its new mayor to Friday as political parties race to finalise a coalition agreement. The decision sets the stage for a crucial day in Gauteng politics on Friday.

Both Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni are scheduled to elect their new political leadership on Friday. The postponement followed a proposal by the Democratic Alliance at Wednesday's inaugural council meeting. The proposal was supported by ActionSA and the Economic Freedom Fighters. Ekurhuleni City Manager Kagiso Lerutla ruled that the election of the executive mayor, deputy mayor, speaker and chief whip be deferred.

Also read Ekurhuleni council to elect ANC mayor and ActionSA deputy mayor on Wednesday

Ekurhuleni Council Postpones Leadership Elections

The inaugural sitting ended without the election of a mayor, speaker, chief whip or mayoral executive. The new Ekurhuleni council has been sworn in, but the race to form the city's next government is far from over. The leadership elections come after no political party secured an outright majority in the 224-seat council. Parties must now negotiate coalition arrangements to establish a government.

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Sources have told IOL that a political agreement securing the mayoral position for the ANC has been reached. Coalition negotiations are nearing completion, according to those sources. ANC councillor and former Ekurhuleni chair of chairs Mziyanda Mketsu is among those linked to the process. An insider said the deal has been reached and only finalisation remains.

We are just waiting for the coalition talks to be finalised so that we can go for election of councillors in Gauteng metros, the insider said. The deal has been reached. It remains unclear whether Friday's sitting will also see the election of the mayor, deputy mayor, speaker and chief whip. The DA now occupies the largest block in council with 66 seats.

Political Parties Finalise Coalition Negotiations

The ANC moves to the official opposition benches. DA mayoral candidate Khathutshelo Rasilingwane says negotiations with other political parties are still underway. The DA said it is still negotiating with other parties. EFF Secretary-General Marshall Dlamini said his party has finalised its side of the talks and is waiting for other parties to complete internal discussions.

From the EFF side, those negotiations on our side were done, Dlamini said. There is no delay that is coming from the EFF side. ActionSA said it has reached an agreement in principle with the ANC. It is still waiting for the party to put pen to paper and says it has been ready to sign for more than a week.

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ActionSA Confirms Deputy Mayor for Ekurhuleni

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has confirmed Xolani Khumalo as Ekurhuleni deputy mayor. Khumalo is set to take up the role and head of Community Safety. The coalition talks have drawn attention to governance, audit findings and service delivery in Ekurhuleni. Analysts say an ANC-led coalition is another chance to govern, not a free pass.

The postponement means residents must wait longer for the metro's leadership to be confirmed. Friday is now the key date for both Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg.