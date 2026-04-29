Ekurhuleni City Manager Faces Corruption Charges Amid Fatal Crash Controversy

Ekurhuleni city manager Kagiso Lerutla is facing corruption, fraud, and defeating the ends of justice charges, with new revelations about a fatal car crash in 2021 that killed Sandra Mathabathe Mamaila. The family of the deceased was shocked to learn that the case docket had been closed and was missing from the police storeroom. The case has raised serious concerns about the handling of the investigation and the pursuit of justice for the victim's family.

Ekurhuleni city manager Kagiso Lerutla appeared at the Boksburg Magistrates' Court, facing charges of corruption, fraud, and defeating the ends of justice. The case has taken a darker turn with revelations about a fatal car crash in 2021 involving Lerutla, which resulted in the death of Sandra Mathabathe Mamaila.

The family of the deceased was left in shock upon discovering that the case docket had been closed and was missing from the police storeroom. Sandra died on May 14, 2021, when a black Mercedes G Wagon driven by Lerutla collided with her Hyundai. Details of the crash emerged during Lerutla’s bail application, where it was revealed that a culpable homicide case had been registered but was withdrawn in 2023.

The family only learned of the connection between Lerutla and the crash through media reports during the court proceedings of Ekurhuleni metro police deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi. William Mamaila, Sandra’s cousin, expressed his shock and disbelief upon realizing that the incident discussed in court was related to Sandra’s death. He recounted how his sister and another cousin called him, asking if he had heard about the developments in Mkhwanazi’s case.

The realization that the incident involved Sandra left the family reeling. On Tuesday, both Mkhwanazi and Lerutla were granted bail of R30,000 each by the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court. They are charged with fraud, corruption, and defeating the ends of justice, stemming from allegations that they hired an impersonator to appear in court for Lerutla in a 2019 speeding charge.

During the bail hearing, prosecutor Adv Nceba Ntelwa argued against bail, revealing that Lerutla had allegedly offered a tow truck driver R10,000 to remove Sandra’s body from the scene. However, Mamaila confirmed that Sandra’s body was found at the scene of the crash on the N12. The state further disclosed that new evidence showed the accident occurred at approximately 12:10 AM on May 14, 2021.

A culpable homicide case was registered with the Bedfordview police but was closed and withdrawn in August 2023. The case docket has since gone missing from the SAPS storeroom where it was supposed to be kept. Mamaila expressed the family’s shock at learning that the case had been closed. They later asked an acquaintance to check the status of the case, only to find that it had been withdrawn.

Sandra worked as a truck driver for SA Taxi, a job that involved traveling to KwaZulu-Natal to pick up minibus taxis and deliver them across the country. On the day of her death, she had returned from Durban and parked her employer’s truck at the company’s offices in Midrand before driving her Hyundai home to Boksburg. Tragically, she never made it home.

Mamaila recounted how Sandra’s sister, Margaret, had gone to the scene of the crash and pursued the case, but she passed away in July 2021. Now that the family believes they know the person responsible for Sandra’s death, they hope for justice. William Mamaila stated that nothing would bring back their sister or erase their pain, but they hope Lerutla receives jail time to prevent similar tragedies from happening to other families.

He described Sandra as a bubbly and outgoing person who loved her job because it allowed her to travel extensively. The impact of Sandra’s death has been profound, especially on her son, who has had to adjust to a different lifestyle. He was previously enrolled in a private school but had to move to a public school after his mother’s death.

According to police records obtained by Sowetan, the case docket was booked out to the senior prosecutor in Germiston on July 27, 2023, and returned the same day. It was again booked out on August 17, 2023, to the senior public prosecutor at Germiston and returned the same day before being withdrawn on August 28, 2023





TimesLIVE / 🏆 28. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ekurhuleni Kagiso Lerutla Corruption Fatal Car Crash Justice

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bail hearing resumes for Ekurhuleni officials accused of fraud and corruptionThe bail application for suspended Ekurhuleni senior metro cop Julius Mkhwanazi and city manager Kagiso Lerutla will continue in the Boksburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday. Both men have been in custody since last week after a two-day bail hearing. The State opposes their release, citing concerns about witness interference, while the defence argues the case against them is weak. They face charges of fraud, corruption, and defeating the ends of justice for allegedly arranging for Mkhwanazi's driver to impersonate Lerutla in court in 2019.

Read more »

EMPD Deputy Head and City Manager Granted BailJulius Mkhwanazi and Kagiso Lerutla, a suspended EMPD deputy chief and Ekurhuleni City manager respectively, have been granted bail of R30,000 each after facing charges of fraud, obstruction of justice, and corruption. The case was postponed to May 13, 2026.

Read more »

Ekurhuleni Braces for Veld Fire Season Despite Recent RainfallEkurhuleni residents are warned to prepare for a heightened risk of veld fires as the dry winter season approaches. Authorities emphasize preventative measures and responsible fire management to protect lives and property.

Read more »

Ekurhuleni Officials Granted Bail Amid Corruption ProbeEkurhuleni Metro Police Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi and City Manager Kagiso Lerutla have been granted R30,000 bail each following their appearance in the Boksburg Magistrate's Court. The case is linked to ongoing investigations into alleged corruption and mismanagement within the municipality, and will be discussed at an upcoming council meeting.

Read more »

City Manager and Associate Released on Bail in Impersonation and Firearms CaseEkurhuleni city manager Kagiso Lerutla and his associate were released on bail after being accused of orchestrating a scheme to use an impersonator in a speeding case and involvement with unlicensed firearms. The court cautioned against witness tampering and imposed conditions on their release.

Read more »

EMPD acting chief, city manager granted R30 000 bail eachThe defence argued successfully that both accused are not flight risks and have strong family and community ties.

Read more »