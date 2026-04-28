Ekurhuleni Braces for Veld Fire Season Despite Recent Rainfall

Ekurhuleni residents are warned to prepare for a heightened risk of veld fires as the dry winter season approaches. Authorities emphasize preventative measures and responsible fire management to protect lives and property.

The approaching dry winter season in Ekurhuleni , despite recent unseasonal rains, is raising significant concerns about the potential for veld fires . William Ntladi, spokesperson for the Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services ( DEMS ), emphasized the multifaceted nature of veld fire origins, highlighting that they can begin through accidental means, deliberate acts, spontaneous combustion, or even natural occurrences like lightning strikes.

Regardless of the ignition source, Ntladi stressed the inherent danger to both human life and property. He underscored the collective responsibility of every community member to proactively prevent seasonal fires and to promptly seek assistance from the fire department when encountering potentially dangerous blazes. The list of potential causes is extensive and includes seemingly minor actions with significant consequences, such as discarding lit cigarette butts from vehicles onto dry grass, vehicle accidents that can spark ignition, and downed power lines.

More malicious causes, like arson, also contribute to the risk, as do natural phenomena like sunlight focusing through broken glass. Certain plant species, possessing highly flammable substances and low flash points, can easily ignite and rapidly spread fires across large areas.

Finally, unattended open fires remain a consistent source of concern. Veld fires are notoriously unpredictable, capable of escalating from small, manageable incidents into massive, uncontrollable infernos within a remarkably short timeframe. Ntladi warned that any fire situation carries the risk of injury, smoke inhalation, and even fatalities. The proximity of fires to major roadways presents an additional hazard, significantly reducing visibility and increasing the likelihood of motor vehicle accidents.

Legal frameworks, specifically the Veld and Forest Fire Act 101 of 1998 and the National Environmental Management Act 107 of 1998, explicitly prohibit the making of open, uncontrolled, or unattended fires that could pose a threat to people, animals, buildings, or property. These laws reinforce the importance of responsible fire management and the potential legal repercussions for negligence.

The DEMS is actively preparing for an increase in fire-related incidents and urges residents to take preventative measures to protect themselves and their communities. The recent rains, while providing temporary relief, are unlikely to negate the increased fire risk as vegetation dries out with the onset of consistent winter conditions.

The speed at which a fire can spread is directly related to the dryness of the fuel – the vegetation – and the wind conditions, both of which are expected to become more conducive to fire spread in the coming weeks. Homeowners residing near open grassy areas are strongly advised to take proactive steps to safeguard their properties against potential fire damage.

A crucial first step is clearing gutters of accumulated dry leaves, which can easily ignite and contribute to the spread of flames. Equally important is trimming vegetation, ensuring that tree branches and shrubs are kept at least two to ten meters away from the house and any perimeter walls. This creates a defensible space, reducing the risk of fire directly reaching the structure. Regular maintenance of gardens and surrounding areas, including removing dead leaves and debris, is also highly recommended.

Residents should also be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity that could potentially lead to a fire. In the event of a life-threatening emergency, the Ekurhuleni DEMS urges residents to immediately contact them at 011 458 0911. This number should be readily accessible and known by all household members. The DEMS is committed to responding swiftly and effectively to fire incidents, but emphasizes that prevention is the most effective strategy.

By taking these precautions, residents can significantly reduce the risk of fire damage and contribute to a safer community for everyone. The DEMS continues to conduct awareness campaigns and provide guidance to residents on fire safety best practices





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Veld Fires Ekurhuleni DEMS Fire Safety Winter Emergency Services

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