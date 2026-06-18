Ehlanzeni Police Diving Unit Captain Honored for Bravery and Lifesaving Missions

Captain Pottie Potgieter, head of the Ehlanzeni Police Diving Unit, will be recognized at the Mpumalanga Community Safety Budget Speech for his heroic rescue operations, including the recent crocodile recovery.

Captain Johan 'Pottie' Potgieter, the widely respected head of the Ehlanzeni Police Diving Unit in Mbombela, is set to receive yet another honour for his bravery and dedication to saving lives.

Under Potgieter's leadership, the unit has built a reputation for conducting difficult rescue operations across Mpumalanga, often recovering victims from rivers and dams in some of the province's most challenging conditions. The team's work requires exceptional skill and courage, as they frequently operate in treacherous waters with limited visibility, strong currents, and the constant threat of wildlife.

Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison Jackie Macie has invited Potgieter and his team to the department's budget speech at the Mpumalanga Provincial Legislature today (June 18), where they will be recognised for their service. You and your team are invited to the department's budget speech. You must dress up and come. People will know who these brave police divers are on that day and you will be honoured for your selfless efforts, Macie said.

The recognition is long overdue for a unit that has consistently performed above and beyond the call of duty, often risking their own lives to save others or bring closure to grieving families. Potgieter is affectionately known throughout the Lowveld as Sbali, meaning 'brother-in-law' in isiSwati, due to his fluency in the local language. This nickname reflects his deep connection to the community he serves.

He previously gained international attention following the dramatic recovery operation involving a four-metre crocodile in the Komati River in May. The reptile was suspected of having consumed human remains during the search for a 59-year-old businessman whose vehicle had been found abandoned and partially washed off a low-water bridge. Potgieter and his team became suspicious after observing a crocodile that had remained stationary for four days, suggesting it had recently consumed a large meal.

The animal was euthanised and Potgieter was hoisted beneath a SANParks helicopter into a crocodile-infested area to retrieve the carcass. He secured the crocodile with a rope before both were airlifted to a safer location, where the operation could continue. Police and forensic teams later recovered human remains from the crocodile's stomach, confirming the diving unit's suspicions. The operation attracted widespread international media attention, with news outlets around the world praising Potgieter's bravery and ingenuity.

Acting national police commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane praised Potgieter as a hero for going far beyond the call of duty. Macie and Mpumalanga acting police commissioner Major General Dr Zeph Mkhwanazi also acknowledged his bravery during the release of the province's fourth-quarter crime statistics in Mbombela last week Monday (June 8). The recognition at the budget speech is expected to further highlight the critical role of the police diving unit in maintaining safety and security in Mpumalanga.

Potgieter and his team continue to set an example of dedication and professionalism, inspiring others in the police force and the community at large. Their work saves lives and brings justice, and this honour is a testament to their selfless service





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Captain Pottie Potgieter Ehlanzeni Police Diving Unit Crocodile Recovery Mpumalanga Heroism

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