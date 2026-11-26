A fuel tanker overturned and caught fire on Cairo's ring road, killing 31 people and injuring 21. Lawmakers and public figures demand accountability as Egypt grapples with a series of deadly transport accidents.

A fuel tanker carrying petroleum products overturned and caught fire on a major ring road in Cairo, Egypt, killing at least 31 people and injuring 21 others.

The explosion occurred overnight on November 25, 2026, and was the deadliest in a series of recent transport accidents that have stoked public anger. Public prosecutors said the accident was caused when a car hit the back of the tanker, causing it to overturn and catch fire. A suspect has been arrested. The tanker was carrying petroleum products and caught fire for reasons still under investigation.

Also read Cairo Ring Road Fireball Kills 31 as Prosecutor Arrests Speeding Driver

Legislators Demand Accountability After Blaze

Local resident Zaghlol al-Me arrived at the scene shortly after the accident but could not help anyone due to the intensity of the blaze. The tanks were exploding, the tyres were exploding and there was fire, he said. We just didn't know what to do or how to save anyone. Egyptian legislators demanded accountability on Thursday as shocked Cairo residents mourned the deaths.

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The cabinet holds full responsibility and must resign, said Abdel Moneim Imam, a legislator and chairperson of the liberal Justice Party. Shereen Reda, one of Egypt's best-known contemporary actresses, said in a post on X that it was time to ask questions and hold people to account. Traffic moved slowly amid ash and the remnants of burnt tyres along a stretch of the capital's ring road where the blast took place.

A passerby nervously eyed a pair of oil-product tankers rolling past. Radio stations played patriotic songs while the minister of religious endowments asked Friday sermons to address solidarity in times of crisis. Relatives posted appeals on Facebook for men who had been on the road and had been missing since, including fathers and husbands. It was the latest in a string of transport-related accidents, coming less than three weeks after a train collision killed seven people.

Road Safety Expertise Needed Beyond Infrastructure

The government, which has poured billions into new highways, bridges and other infrastructure, needs to move from building roads and expanding them to managing their safety professionally, said legislator Mahmoud Samy. Egypt recorded 5,829 road deaths in 2025, up 10.8% from the previous year but down from 7,326 in 2021, according to the official statistics agency, Capmas. The transport ministry, which extended condolences to the victims' families, declined to comment further when contacted by Reuters.

Transport minister Kamel al-Wazir was appointed in 2019 after an earlier transport disaster, when a train crashed at Cairo's Ramses station, triggering a fire that killed 25 people and prompted his predecessor to resign. His ministry has overseen an ambitious overhaul of the country's infrastructure, including a monorail to the New Capital east of Cairo and a roughly 2,000km high-speed rail network. Wazir has pointed to individual errors after previous incidents.

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Transport Minister Rejected Calls to Resign

He rejected calls to resign after a lorry hit a minibus on a highway in the Nile Delta, killing 19 people, almost all of them young women, in July last year. He has also rejected calls to resign after earlier accidents, including a July crash last year that killed 19. Amr Moussa, a former foreign minister and Arab League secretary-general, said there had been a grave deterioration in the system of oversight and follow-up.

Trading accusations and evading responsibility leads to the next disaster, he said.