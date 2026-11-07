Egyptian Football Association Dismisses Hossam Hassan As National Team Coach

The Egyptian Football Association has fired national team head coach Hossam Hassan citing negative impacts on the squad's stability and public image.

The Egyptian Football Association has officially terminated the tenure of national team coach Hossam Hassan. This decisive action follows a period of significant public controversy surrounding the coach and his personal life.

Leadership within the Egyptian Football Association stated that they reviewed recent events that negatively impacted the positive image and stability of the national side. The governing body concluded that these issues required a change in coaching staff to restore order and professionalism to the squad.

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Media Ban And Legal Disputes

The dismissal occurred three days after Egypt's Supreme Council for Media Regulation banned Hassan from appearing on media platforms. This regulatory action was linked to a case involving his private life and former wife. The ban highlighted the extent to which personal matters were affecting the team's public standing.

Local media reports indicate that lawyers representing Hassan filed a legal complaint against his ex-wife, Dina Mostafa. She is known publicly under the name Dan Adam. The allegations cited in the complaint include forgery of official documents and bigamy. These legal battles have created an atmosphere of tension that the Egyptian Football Association deemed unacceptable for a national squad.

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Tensions And Stakeholder Positions

An EFA source told AFP that Hassan's personal issues had created significant tension around the national team. The governing body felt that the focus had shifted away from sporting performance to personal drama. This shift threatened the cohesion and discipline required for international competition.

Former Egypt attacker Mido expressed concerns about the situation in September. He stated that the situation had gone out of control. Mido called for officials to intervene before the damage became irreparable. His comments reflected a broader sentiment among former players and analysts who believed the distractions were hindering team progress.

Hassan Performance History

Hossam Hassan joined the national team as head coach in March 2024. Prior to this appointment, he was a former striker with a distinguished playing career. His tenure was marked by both on-field success and off-field controversy.

Under his leadership, Egypt reached the last sixteen of the 2026 World Cup. This achievement represents the country's best-ever performance at the tournament. The team also advanced to the semifinals of the Africa Cup of Nations. They ultimately finished in fourth place during that competition. Despite these sporting results, the controversies overshadowed the achievements.

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Future Coaching Arrangements

The Egyptian Football Association needs to quickly stabilize the team for upcoming fixtures. A new coach must be installed to manage the squad effectively. The next immediate challenges involve high-stakes qualifying matches.

A coach named Maher will take charge ahead of Egypt's Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches. The team will face Malawi in these critical games. The first match is scheduled for November 13. The second leg of the tie will take place on November 17. The interim leadership will focus on restoring discipline and preparing the players for these vital contests.