Egypt Eye World Cup Breakthrough in Salah's Likely Last World Cup

Mohamed Salah has unfinished business in what could be his final World Cup as Egypt's superstar seeks to deliver a first win at the tournament for the Pharaohs.

Mohamed Salah has unfinished business in what could be his final World Cup as Egypt's superstar seeks to deliver a first win at the tournament for the Pharaohs.

Powerhouses of African football with a record seven continental titles, Egypt have struggled to make a dent on the global stage in three previous attempts. Fresh from scoring 44 goals in his debut season at Liverpool - which propelled him from promising talent into a worldwide phenomenon - Salah suffered a serious shoulder injury in the Champions League final after an infamous challenge by Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos.

A patched-up Salah did make it to Russia and scored twice in his two appearances, but failed to prevent a group stage exit after defeats to the hosts, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia. Salah broke down in tears several times as his nine-year spell at Anfield ended on Sunday after amassing 257 goals, two Premier League titles and Champions League glory. His Premier League exploits meant that his influence stretched far beyond the field of play.

Salah was named in Time magazine's list of the 100 most influential people in 2019, described as an 'iconic figure for Egyptians, Scousers and Muslims the world over'. He has used that profile to call for greater gender equality in the Arab world and to appeal for humanitarian aid to be allowed into Gaza following Israeli air strikes in October 2023.

Now, his home nation expects Salah to deliver a moment on the international stage which is lacking from his glittering career.

'For me, Salah is the best player in the world,' Egypt forward Mahmoud Hassan, better known as Trezeguet, told AFP. 'His presence is extremely important for us. Not only as a star, but also as a leader who gives us confidence and strength.

' Together, Salah and former Aston Villa forward Trezeguet scored 14 of Egypt's 20 goals in qualifying. Yet, Salah was a diminished force in the Premier League this season, which accelerated his exit from Liverpool. A year ago, he was handed a new two-year contract on the back of one of the great all-time individual seasons to deliver the Premier League title.

Tensions between Liverpool's 'Egyptian King' and manager Arne Slot simmered for months after Salah was dropped for three consecutive matches in December. Injuries to others meant he regained his place after returning from AFCON, but Salah's return of 12 goals in 41 appearances was by a distance the lowest of his Liverpool career.

However, his and Egypt's form at international level is a cause for optimism heading into a manageable draw against Belgium, New Zealand, and Iran in Group G. Salah scored in his first four appearances at AFCON before more heartbreak against his former club team-mate Sadio Mane's Senegal, this time in the semi-finals. He then missed the March international window where Hossam Hassan's side thrashed Saudi Arabia 4-0 and held Spain to a 0-0 draw.

'I believe he will achieve something with the Pharaohs at the 2026 World Cup,' former Egypt captain Ahmed Fathi told AFP. 'I played with him since the early days of his international career - we were together at the London 2012 Olympics and the 2018 World Cup. He always made the difference, and I hope he will do it again in the United States.

' Egypt's World Cup history is a tale of near-misses and unfulfilled potential. The Pharaohs first qualified in 1934, losing to Hungary in the first round. They returned in 1990, drawing with the Netherlands and Ireland but failing to advance. In 2018, Salah's injury-stricken campaign yielded no wins.

Now, with a more balanced squad and a favourable group, Egypt aims for a breakthrough. The team boasts a solid defence led by Mohamed Abdelmonem and a creative midfield anchored by Mohamed Elneny. Up front, Salah is supported by rising stars like Omar Marmoush and Mostafa Mohamed. The 2026 World Cup will be held across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, offering a new stage for Salah's generational talent.

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