Egypt Denied Historic First World Cup Win by Late Belgium Own Goal in Group G Opener

Egypt held a 21st minute lead through Emam Ashour but a second-half own goal by Mohamed Hany under pressure from substitute Romelu Lukaku earned Belgium a 1-1 draw in their World Cup Group G opener. The Pharaohs nearly secured a landmark victory in front of a vocal crowd in Seattle.

Egypt's historic World Cup campaign continued without a victory, as a second-half own goal denied the Pharaohs a first ever World Cup win in their eighth appearance.

The African champions took a shock lead through Emam Ashour's superb long-range strike in the 21st minute, and held that advantage until the 66th. However, substitute Romelu Lukaku's pressure forced defender Mohamed Hany to turn Thomas Meunier's low cross into his own net, securing a 1-1 draw for Belgium in their Group G opener in Seattle.

Egypt, backed by a vocal diaspora crowd, pressed for a late winner but ultimately avoided only their third ever World Cup defeat, extending their winless run to eight games. The result leaves Belgium with work to do after another slow start in a major tournament, while Egypt can take heart from a defiant performance against a team ranked far above them. Mohamed Salah, playing on his 34th birthday, was a focal point for Egypt's attacking efforts.

He saw a second-half header well saved by Belgium's veteran goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who also tipped behind a fierce drive from Mostafa Zico just before halftime. Belgium struggled to match Egypt's intensity early on but grew into the contest. Kevin De Bruyne, playing despite concerns over his fitness, hit the post with a free-kick minutes before the equaliser. Manager Rudi Garcia's decision to introduce Romelu Lukaku, his Napoli striker who had been injury-hit all season, proved decisive within seconds.

His mere presence in the box unsettled Hany, who diverted the ball past his own goalkeeper. Both teams now prepare for must-win second matches. Belgium, often criticised as a 'golden generation' of underachievers, face Iran in Los Angeles on Sunday evening. Egypt, seeking to finally break their World Cup duck, play New Zealand in the early hours of Monday morning in Vancouver.

Despite the draw, the match showcased Egypt's defensive resolve and attacking threat, while Belgium again demonstrated their ability to claw games back from difficult positions. The passionate Egyptian supporters, many having travelled across the United States, created a formidable atmosphere and were left to wonder what might have been as their team nearly secured a landmark result





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Egypt World Cup Belgium Draw Own Goal Group G World Cup 2026 Romelu Lukaku Mohamed Salah Emam Ashour Seattle

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