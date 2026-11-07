The Economic Freedom Fighters secured Ward 15 in the Buffalo City Metro after a recount validated 39 spoiled ballots. This victory breaks the initial tie with the Democratic Alliance and impacts local council composition.

The Economic Freedom Fighters have claimed victory in Ward 15 of the Buffalo City Metro following a decisive vote recount that broke a deadlock with the Democratic Alliance. The Electoral Commission originally called for the recount after both parties received an identical count of 1 714 votes, creating an unexpected tie that required further examination. The EFF rejected the initial tie result and formally requested the re-examination of ballots to determine the true winner. This recount process has now officially shifted the ward allocation in favor of the EFF, altering the political landscape for the local municipality.

Recruit Ballots Reveal Clear Winner

The recount procedure validated 39 additional votes for the Economic Freedom Fighters and 8 additional votes for the Democratic Alliance. These recovered votes were drawn from the pool of initially declared spoiled ballots, which had previously excluded both parties from winning the seat. The EFF received 39 of the 85 spoilt ward ballots, while the Democratic Alliance received only 8 of the spoilt ward ballots. Furthermore, 58 of the 125 spoilt PR ballots were also validated in favor of the EFF. The Electoral Commission confirmed that the EFF clinched the ward after these votes were added to their initial tally, breaking the previous parity.

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Commissioner Dlevu Cites Irregularities

EFF mayoral candidate for the Buffalo City Metro, Mkhululi Dlevu, expressed continued disappointment regarding the administrative handling of the election process. He highlighted that a significant number of ballots were incorrectly marked as spoilt during the initial counting phase. Dlevu stated that the high number of invalid votes suggests procedural issues that negatively impacted the EFF and other parties. He argued that the recovery of these votes vindicated the party's position that they had actually won the ward from the start.

Impact on Council Composition

The resolution of Ward 15 contributes to the EFF winning two wards in the Buffalo City Metro overall. This result strengthens the party's presence in the local council and provides a clearer picture of voter intent in the municipality. The validation of the spoilt ballots means that the final vote count no longer reflects a deadlocked chamber but rather a decisive outcome. The Electoral Commission's confirmation of these results finalizes the ward allocation and allows the council to proceed with its organizational structure.

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Verification of Spoilt Ballot Claims

Analysis of the spoilt ballots shows that only 26 were truly invalid across all categories. The remaining ballots were incorrectly discarded, which skewed the initial results. The EFF recovered 39 spoilt ward ballots and 58 spoilt PR ballots. The Democratic Alliance recovered only 8 spoilt ward ballots. This disparity in recovered votes was the critical factor in breaking the tie. The final count confirms that the EFF secured the ward with the additional 39 votes.

Next Steps for Electoral Oversight

The Electoral Commission has concluded the recount process for Ward 15 and will finalize the official results. Political parties are expected to accept the outcome as binding for the current election cycle. The Buffalo City Metro council will now incorporate these results into its official records. This conclusion resolves the uncertainty that followed the initial tie and establishes the new representative for the ward. The party will now focus on implementing its platform within the municipality.