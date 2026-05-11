EFF to Challenge Judicial Review of Section 89 Panel Report

The EFF will legally challenge any new plans by President Cyril Ramaphosa to apply for a judicial review of the Section 89 panel report, which suggests he should face an impeachment inquiry over the 2020 events on his Phala Phala farm. EFF leader Julius Malema emphasized the urgency of the matter and stated that the party is more interested in Ramaphosa's testimony than how an impeachment vote may pan out.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) announced their intention to legally challenge any new plans by President Cyril Ramaphosa to apply for a judicial review of the Section 89 panel report, which suggests he should face an impeachment inquiry over the 2020 events on his Phala Phala farm.

EFF leader Julius Malema stated that the party is more interested in Ramaphosa's testimony than how an impeachment vote may pan out. The EFF also reaffirmed their commitment to the law following the recent court ruling





ewnupdates / 🏆 30. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Cyril Ramaphosa Section 89 Panel Report Impeachment Inquiry Judicial Review Parliament Concourt Ruling Julius Malema Phala Phala Farm 2020 Events Testimony Impeachment Vote

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