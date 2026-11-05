EFF Secures University Voting Districts Against ActionSA

The Economic Freedom Fighters gain ground in Johannesburg and Limpopo by winning wards near major universities, signaling strong youth support in key urban areas.

The Economic Freedom Fighters ( EFF) have demonstrated a significant hold on university campuses and young voters through early election returns. The party secured a voting district in Ward 67 of Johannesburg, a location that encompasses the University of the Witwatersrand. This victory came just days after initial polls indicated a tightening race between the ruling coalition and opposition groups in urban centers.

ActionSA narrowly lost the contested voting district in Ward 67, marking a pivotal moment for the junior coalition partner. The EFF also won a ward in Polokwane that includes the University of Limpopo. Additionally, the party recorded a strong performance in a separate voting district located near the University of Johannesburg.

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Core Details of the Victory

The EFF secured a voting district in Johannesburg's Ward 67, which includes the University of the Witwatersrand and surrounding areas, narrowly defeating ActionSA. The party also won a ward in Polokwane that includes the University of Limpopo and recorded a strong performance in another voting district near the University of Johannesburg. These specific geographic wins highlight the party's strategy of targeting academic hubs where student demographics are concentrated.

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Competing Views of the Opposition

ActionSA faced intense competition for these urban constituencies, resulting in their narrow defeat in the Johannesburg ward. The opposition party struggled to counter the EFF's message among the student and youth voter base. Despite the EFF's success, the broader competition for urban seats remains fierce among various opposition parties trying to expand their influence in South Africa's major cities.

Impact on Youth and Future Steps

The results suggest that the EFF's message continues to resonate with student and youth voters, even as competition for urban constituencies intensifies among opposition parties. This demographic support could influence future coalition dynamics and policy priorities in the National Assembly. Analysts note that university towns have become critical battlegrounds for all major political entities aiming to capture the next generation of voters.