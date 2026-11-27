EFF councillor Nthabiseng Tshivenga defeated DA councillor Brandon Pretorius to become speaker of the Ekurhuleni metro council. The council is now electing the mayor and chief whip after coalition negotiations delayed the inaugural sitting.

EFF councillor Nthabiseng Tshivenga has been elected speaker of the Ekurhuleni metro council, defeating DA councillor Brandon Pretorius. The election took place during a sitting on Friday, after Wednesday's inaugural sitting was deferred to allow parties to conclude coalition negotiations.

Announcing the results, city manager Kagiso Lerutla said Pretorius received 79 votes against Tshivenga's 142 votes. Lerutla said 224 ballot papers were printed. There were 221 valid ballot papers, two councillors were absent and one abstained. Soon after the announcement, councillors from ActionSA, the EFF and the ANC burst out in a celebratory song as they ushered Tshivenga to the stage to take the oath of office.

Also read Ekurhuleni waste workers protest over salary delays as councillors prepare to elect new leadership

Tshivenga Expected to Preside Over Leadership Elections

Tshivenga is now expected to preside over the election of the city's political leadership, including the mayor and chief whip of council. ANC councillor Mziyanda Mketsu is tipped to be elected as Ekurhuleni's mayor. He was nominated from the floor and accepted the nomination. Pretorius nominated Khathutshelo Rasilingwane for the mayor position, and Rasilingwane accepted nomination.

Advertisement

DA councillor Tania Campbell and her ANC counterpart Philiswa Madlebe both accepted nominations for chief whip of council. Voting for the mayor and chief whip will get under way after the council's lunch break. The sitting comes after Wednesday's inaugural sitting following the municipal elections on November 4 was deferred to Friday to allow parties to conclude coalition negotiations before Friday's statutory deadline.

The meeting comes a day after the Tshwane metro council, which sat on Thursday, re-elected ActionSA councillor Nasiphi Moya for a five-year stint at the helm of the capital city's administration. Her re-election came after ActionSA, the ANC and the EFF reached a coalition agreement. As is the case with Gauteng's other metros, Ekurhuleni failed to produce an outright winner in the elections.

Nationally ANC Wins With Coalition Governance Across Metros

Nationally, the ANC achieved 30.7% of the votes, with the DA, the MK Party and the EFF securing 24.24%, 9.76% and 6.22%, respectively. Only Cape Town will be governed by the DA alone after it received 56.42% of the vote. The country's other metros ― Nelson Mandela Bay, Johannesburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, Buffalo City, Mangaung and eThekwini ― will be governed through coalitions.

The DA is the biggest party in the Ekurhuleni council with 30.6% of the vote and 66 seats, followed by the ANC (22.1%, 59 seats), ActionSA (18.5%, 40 seats), the MK Party (7%, 15 seats), the EFF (6.4%, 14 seats), and the Freedom Front Plus (4.9%, 11 seats).