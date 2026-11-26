EFF treasurer-general Omphile Maotwe has been elected unopposed as Tshwane deputy mayor, while Dr Nasiphi Moya retains the mayoralty and ANC councillor Naeem Patel is elected speaker.

EFF treasurer-general Omphile Maotwe is the new deputy mayor of Tshwane for the next five years. She won the position unopposed during the city's inaugural council sitting.

Dr Nasiphi Moya has retained her position as mayor of Tshwane. The meeting also saw the election of the ANC's Naeem Patel as speaker of council. Patel was elected Speaker of the City of Tshwane following a secret ballot at Tshwane House on Thursday. He secured 119 votes, beating the DA's candidate.

Also read WATCH: EFF’s Omphile Maotwe poised to become Tshwane deputy mayor as Mashaba backs Moya for another five years

Coalition Agreement Reached For Tshwane Government

Earlier, ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont confirmed that a coalition agreement involving ActionSA, the EFF, the ANC and the MK Party had been reached. The coalition will form a government in the capital. A source said Maotwe would be the deputy mayor while Patel would be elected speaker of council. The source said this as ActionSA prepared to sign the coalition agreement.

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Beaumont said he was pleased that many political parties would be joining the coalition. He said this would strengthen their numbers and ensure stability of government in the next five years. The swearing-in of councillors is under way. The inaugural council sitting saw all newly elected councillors sworn in before voting for the mayor, deputy mayor and speaker.

The DA lost its bid to postpone the Tshwane mayoral election. The ANC, EFF, MK Party and ActionSA prevailed in the council sitting. ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has set his sights on Johannesburg. He expressed confidence that he will become the city's mayor by the end of the week.

ActionSA Leader Targets Johannesburg Mayoralty

Mashaba also expressed confidence in Moya's return as Tshwane mayor. He said she should be given the opportunity to complete the work she started. The EFF has called for South Africa to synchronise its local, provincial and national elections. The party argues that holding polls every three years is tiring voters and contributing to low voter turnout.

The EFF blamed low voter turnout for its decline in support in the Tshwane election. The party said elections every three years are exhausting for voters. The political negotiations come as Tshwane held its inaugural council sitting. Councillors were sworn in and then voted for the mayor, deputy mayor and speaker.

Maotwe is the EFF's treasurer-general. Moya is the mayor. Patel is the ANC's councillor and the new speaker. The coalition includes ActionSA, the EFF, the ANC and the MK Party.

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Naeem Patel Elected Speaker Of Tshwane Council

The council sitting took place at Tshwane House on Thursday. Patel secured 119 votes in the secret ballot for speaker. The DA's candidate was defeated. Mashaba said he was confident about becoming Johannesburg mayor by the end of the week.

He also backed Moya for another five years as Tshwane mayor. The EFF has called for synchronised elections. The party said holding local, provincial and national polls every three years is exhausting voters and contributing to low voter turnout. The coalition agreement was reached between ActionSA, the EFF, the ANC and the MK Party.

Beaumont confirmed the agreement. He said many political parties would join to strengthen numbers and ensure stability of government in the next five years. The swearing-in of councillors was under way during the inaugural sitting. The council then voted for the mayor, deputy mayor and speaker.

Results Of Tshwane Mayoral And Deputy Mayoral Elections

Maotwe won unopposed as deputy mayor. Moya retained the mayoralty. Patel became speaker.