The EFF's Omphile Maotwe is set to be elected deputy mayor of Tshwane while Dr Nasiphi Moya retains the mayor position, as ActionSA prepares to sign a coalition agreement with the ANC, EFF and MK Party.

The EFF's treasurer-general, Omphile Maotwe, is set to be elected deputy mayor of Tshwane, while Dr Nasiphi Moya will retain her position as mayor, Sowetan has been reliably informed.

This comes as ActionSA prepares to sign a coalition agreement with the ANC, EFF and MK Party to form a government in the capital. Maotwe will be the deputy mayor, while the ANC's Naeem Patel will be elected speaker of council, a source said. Just in: Sources say Omphile Maotwe will be elected deputy mayor of Tshwane, with the Speaker position going to the ANC.

Also read ActionSA’s Mashaba confident Moya will return to Tshwane’s mayoral office

ActionSA Confirms Coalition Agreement

ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont earlier had confirmed that a coalition agreement involving ActionSA, the EFF, ANC and MK Party had been reached. WATCH | Omphile Maotwe, who has been tipped for the deputy mayor position, and Dr Nasiphi, who is tipped for the mayor position, have been sworn in. https://t.co/QJcwPpbC9N I am also pleased to say that there are many political parties that will be joining us so that we strengthen those numbers and ensure that there is stability of government in the next five years, he said.

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The swearing-in of councillors is under way. The developments mark a significant political shift in the capital, with the coalition set to reshape the leadership of the Tshwane metropolitan municipality. Maotwe's expected appointment as deputy mayor would place a senior EFF official in a key executive role in the city. The arrangement also keeps Dr Nasiphi Moya in the mayor's office, providing continuity in the city's top leadership position.

The ANC's Naeem Patel is lined up to take the speaker of council position, according to the source. The coalition agreement brings together ActionSA, the ANC, the EFF and the MK Party in a bid to form a stable government in Tshwane. Beaumont's confirmation of the agreement signals that the parties have resolved to work together in the municipality.

More Parties Join Tshwane Coalition

He said many other political parties would be joining the coalition, which he said would strengthen its numbers and ensure stability of government over the next five years. The swearing-in of councillors is already under way, with Maotwe and Moya among those who have been sworn in. Sowetan reported earlier that Maotwe had been tipped for the deputy mayor position and Moya for the mayor position.

The coalition deal is expected to be formally signed as the parties move to consolidate their control of the city. The new leadership lineup, if confirmed, would see the EFF hold the deputy mayor role while the ANC takes the speaker position. ActionSA's role in brokering the agreement has positioned it as a central player in the formation of the Tshwane government. The multi-party arrangement is aimed at ensuring stability in the capital over the coming five-year term.

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Further details on the coalition agreement and the leadership positions are expected as the process unfolds.