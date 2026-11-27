EFF councillor Nthabiseng Tshivhenga has been re-elected as speaker of the Ekurhuleni council with 142 votes, defeating the DA's Brandon Pretorius, who received 79 votes.

EFF councillor Nthabiseng Tshivhenga has been re-elected as speaker of the Ekurhuleni council, defeating DA candidate Brandon Pretorius with 142 votes. Pretorius received 79 votes.

Tshivhenga secured the position with backing from coalition partners including the ANC, ActionSA, the EFF, Build One South Africa and smaller parties. She was nominated by the EFF, while Pretorius was nominated by the DA. Both candidates accepted their nominations. The election took place on Friday morning at the OR Tambo Government Precinct Civic Centre in Germiston, where newly elected councillors gathered.

Also read Ekurhuleni council to elect new ANC mayor amid postponement due to coalition talks

Tshivhenga Returns As Ekurhuleni Council Speaker

It was the second council meeting following Wednesday's postponement. The announcement of the result was met with chants and celebrations from EFF and MK Party members inside the council chambers. Tshivhenga previously served as Ekurhuleni speaker before resigning as councillor and speaker in early December 2025 amid internal party tensions. She was sworn in as a Member of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature on December 9, 2025, and served there until March 31, 2026.

She was also the EFF's mayoral candidate in Ekurhuleni ahead of the November 4, 2026 municipal elections. As speaker, she will oversee council proceedings, legislation and implementation of council rules and by-laws amid volatile coalition politics. The election forms part of a crucial council sitting expected to shape Ekurhuleni's political leadership and direction following negotiations between political parties over the formation of a new administration.

Advertisement

The DA, the largest party in the 224-seat council with 66 seats, had called for Wednesday's inaugural meeting to be postponed. It argued parties needed more time to conclude coalition negotiations. The ANC secured 59 seats, while ActionSA won 40. A party or coalition needs at least 113 seats to secure an outright majority.

Mketsu Expected To Become Ekurhuleni Mayor

The council is also expected to elect a new mayor, deputy mayor, chief whip and other key leadership positions. ANC councillor Mziyanda Mketsu is expected to become the City of Ekurhuleni's new mayor following coalition negotiations that saw the ANC secure the mayoral position. Mketsu, a former Ekurhuleni chair of chairs, was earmarked for the role as talks involving the ANC, ActionSA, the EFF and smaller parties progressed.

Sources previously told IOL that an agreement had been reached on a political arrangement that would see the ANC lead the metro. ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba had expressed confidence that the coalition deal would be finalised. Mashaba also confirmed that crime activist-turned-politician Xolani Khumalo was expected to serve as deputy mayor and MMC for Community Safety. The city's political organogram does not provide for a deputy mayor, but parties were expected to create the position to accommodate coalition partners.