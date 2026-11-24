EFF leader Julius Malema has asked the Johannesburg High Court to interdict DA figure Helen Zille over allegations she made about his influence in Johannesburg. Judgment has been reserved and will be delivered before Friday.

Julius Malema, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters, has approached the Johannesburg High Court seeking an urgent interdict against Helen Zille, a senior Democratic Alliance figure.

The dispute stems from a televised interview on November 8, just days after South Africa's local government elections. The case was heard on Tuesday, and judgment has been reserved, with a ruling expected before Friday. During the broadcast, Zille, a DA mayoral candidate, alleged that Malema effectively called the shots in Johannesburg during Herman Mashaba's tenure as executive mayor.

Also read Johannesburg High Court Reserves Judgment in Malema-Zille Urgent Interdict Case

Malema Targets Zille Allegations

She accused the EFF leader of exercising significant influence over city power, a multi-billion rand municipal fleet tender, and the appointment of former senior police official Shadrack Sibiya to head the municipality's anti-corruption unit. Malema's lawsuit targets two specific claims: that he improperly influenced Mashaba to appoint Sibiya to a senior post, and that he interfered in a municipal fleet tender.

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After Malema demanded a retraction and public apology for the comments, Zille's legal team refused, telling them see you in court. She subsequently repeated the allegations in follow-up interviews. Malema's lawyer, Mfesane Ka-Siboto, clarified that the lawsuit focuses on those two specific claims made by Zille earlier this month. Ka-Siboto argued that waiting to sue for financial damages after a full trial would not undo ongoing reputational harm.

He said Zille would lose nothing by refraining from repeating the statements until the court resolves the dispute. Malema's legal team further argued that Zille is deliberately deploying falsehoods to contaminate ongoing coalition government negotiations. They strongly challenged Zille's evidentiary basis, arguing that her reliance on historical media reports does not establish the truth of the allegations.

Zille Legal Team Defends Speech

They contended that just because the media has previously reported on claims of unlawful conduct, it does not grant her the license to repeat them as established fact. Zille's lawyer, Antony Stein SC, opposed the gag order as radically overbroad and an unconstitutional chill on public debate. He argued that Zille's defence is backed by years of investigative reporting and hundreds of pages of payment records that will be tested through trial subpoenas and discovery.

Stein warned that an interdict could restrict her from speaking even if new evidence emerges before trial. Ka-Siboto countered that relying on future subpoenas implies Zille lacks immediate proof. In her defence, Zille's side argued that the application is a direct attempt to chill legitimate political speech and criticism of a political rival.

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They highlighted to the court that Malema has previously boasted about being the EFF mayor and controlling Mashaba during his tenure, stating that these claims were made in Malema's own words. Zille maintained that political contestation inherently requires robust criticism and the ability to withstand punches that ordinary citizens would not be expected to take. Addressing the timing of the application, she argued that Malema cannot use an urgent court interdict merely to position himself optimally in coalition talks.

Coalition Talks And Constitutional Rights

She described the negotiation process as a red herring in this context, insisting that he cannot strip individuals of their constitutional rights to secure a better negotiating stance. During the proceedings, a key point of contention remained the evidentiary basis for Zille's statements. Her side referenced a previous legal matter, Fikile Mbalula vs Anele Mda, to demonstrate that courts have previously granted final relief in urgent applications based on historical media articles.

They noted that a judge in that matter granted final relief under similar circumstances. Judge Marcus Senyatsi reserved judgment and will rule before Friday. The case is being heard in the Johannesburg High Court.