EFF Demands Accountability and Justice for Employee Who Died in Line of Duty

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Johannesburg Sub-Region B branch has demanded that Cartrack close for one day to honour an employee who lost her life in the line of duty. The party also demanded that customers suspend payment for their tracking services until the company commits to supporting Gcina Dhladhla's 11-year-old child through university.

The Economic Freedom Fighters ( EFF ) Johannesburg Sub-Region B branch has demanded that Cartrack close for one day to honour an employee who lost her life in the line of duty.

The party also demanded that customers suspend payment for their tracking services until the company commits to supporting Gcina Dhladhla's 11-year-old child through university. EFF members held a mass picket, led by chairperson of Sub-Region B Tuki Mbalo at Cartrack's offices in Rosebank, Johannesburg, on Friday to demand accountability and justice for 29-year-old Dhladhla.

Dhladhla, who had worked for nearly two years at Cartrack, died in a bathroom cubicle after she had allegedly been advised to take headache powders for pain. She was discovered by a colleague after her team leader noticed she had been in the bathroom for an unusually long time, having allegedly reported several times to her employer that she was not well. Despite advising her employer, she was asked to report for duty.

The EFF's mission is to raise an issue of injustice pending the investigations around the death of Gcina Dhladhla and the outcome of that investigation. It is paramount that they show this business that this family is not alone. Thabisile Binda, a member of the Dhladhla family, said it has been hard to arrange the funeral, and the family has not even had time to mourn their child.

The EFF has also called on the company to provide financial support to the family of the late Gcina Dhladhla. The Johannesburg Sub-Region B branch of the EFF has been vocal in their criticism of Cartrack, calling for the company to be held accountable for the death of their employee. The EFF has stated that they will continue to fight for justice for Gcina Dhladhla and her family.

The EFF has also called on the government to intervene and ensure that the company is held accountable for the death of their employee. The Johannesburg Sub-Region B branch of the EFF has been vocal in their criticism of Cartrack, calling for the company to be held accountable for the death of their employee. The EFF has stated that they will continue to fight for justice for Gcina Dhladhla and her family.

The EFF has also called on the government to intervene and ensure that the company is held accountable for the death of their employee. The EFF has stated that they will continue to fight for justice for Gcina Dhladhla and her family. Thabisile Binda, Gcina Dhladhla's aunt, joins EFF demonstrators outside the offices of Cartrack in Rosebank, where a picket was held in her honour ahead of her funeral. Picture: Refilwe Kholomonyan





TimesLIVE / 🏆 28. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

EFF Cartrack Gcina Dhladhla Accountability Justice

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DA Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate pledges to root out corruption, improve service delivery, and restore accountabilityKhathu Rasilingwane, the DA mayoral candidate for Ekurhuleni, has pledged to focus on crushing corruption, improving service delivery, and attracting investors in the upcoming local government elections. She aims to secure an outright majority in the metro to avoid another ‘coalition of chaos’.

Read more »

Transport minister advises Uber, Bolt to install panic buttonsCreecy was asked by EFF MP Lorato Florence Tito about what measures the department has taken to ensure the safety of drivers and passengers of e-hailing services.

Read more »

Cartrack CEO speaks after employee death, protesters demand accountabilityThe CEO of vehicle tracking firm Cartrack has responded to a memorandum of demands handed over by protesters linked to the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) following the death of an employee at the company’s Johannesburg headquarters.

Read more »

SA’s youth employment crisis demands a prioritisation overhaulEducation and training should focus on employability, hiring bars eased

Read more »