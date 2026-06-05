The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has boycotted the budget debate, saying President Cyril Ramaphosa does not deserve an audience in parliament. The party's decision comes as the country prepares for the FIFA World Cup, which is set to kick off in a week's time.

The Economic Freedom Fighters ( EFF ) has boycotted the budget debate , saying President Cyril Ramaphosa does not deserve an audience in parliament. The party's decision comes as the country prepares for the FIFA World Cup, which is set to kick off in a week's time.

The World Cup has brought a sense of excitement and hype to the nation, with flags being flown and soccer balls being handed out at retailers. However, the road to Mexico, where Bafana Bafana will be competing, has been filled with mishaps. The team was forced to forfeit a recent warm-up friendly against Nicaragua due to a dispute over player eligibility. The result could be hefty financial penalties and suspensions for the team.

This incident is just the latest in a long line of mistakes made by the South African Football Association (SAFA). Their inability to simply do their job has made them the butt of many jokes, caused them to miss a major tournament in the past, and nearly cost them qualification for this one. Despite the administrators' failings, the country is still better off with them at the helm than government officials.

Government's habit of scoring own goals and not showing up would see South Africa become a laughing stock at the World Cup. The EFF's decision to boycott the budget debate is a response to President Ramaphosa's Presidency Budget Vote speech, in which he repeated his favourite script: some successes, a handful of excuses, and a lot of promises. Ramaphosa noted that the presidency is not a service delivery department, but a strategic centre for implementation, networking and fixing blockages.

He then used buzzwords to describe his key role, including inclusive growth and job creation, reducing poverty and tackling the high cost of living, and building a capable, ethical, and developmental state. However, a recent Stats SA report has noted that while services have been delivered and the state is developing, the lived reality is that many still rely on wood, paraffin, community taps, and pit toilets to survive.

The promise of job creation has been a horse Ramaphosa has ridden since 2018, but the latest employment figures from Stats SA show a decline in employment in the last quarter. Since the president took over, about 466 000 more people are employed. But there are also more people looking for work, and so there are around two million more people unemployed than in 2018.

Both official unemployment and expanded unemployment rates are higher than they were during Ramaphosa's first quarter in charge. It is understandable that South Africa does not live in a silo, and that external factors like the Middle Eastern conflict and Covid-19 had an impact, but Ramaphosa's speech was filled with these and other excuses for why he hadn't failed. Everyone got the blame, from local governments to broken programmes and even Father Time.

His message: if you give us enough time, we may be able to fix it. The very same reassurance he has been giving desperate youth and the poor for eight years. The only upside to this is that now basic groceries cost so much that they get you a free soccer ball at the shops





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EFF President Cyril Ramaphosa Budget Debate FIFA World Cup South African Football Association Stats SA

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