EE Denies Nuclear Consultation Charade Amidst 5.2GW Expansion Plans

Electricity and Energy officials reject claims of predetermined nuclear decisions as the department prepares for public consultation on 5.2GW of new capacity.

Electricity and Energy authorities have categorically rejected allegations that the ongoing public consultation regarding 5.2GW of new nuclear power capacity is a mere formality. This strong denial follows public skepticism raised by energy analyst Chris Yelland, who suggested that Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa had already predetermined the outcome of the nuclear expansion initiative.

Official Rejection of Predetermined Decision Claims

The controversy emerged during an EE Business Intelligence webinar moderated by Chris Yelland on Thursday, where Zizamele Mbambo, the department's deputy director-general for nuclear energy, addressed the concerns directly. Yelland had previously expressed his view that the minister had already made up his mind, citing the Minister's earlier speech at the Nuclear and Clean Energy Conference two days prior. In that speech, Ramokgopa had stated unequivocally that the country would build nuclear energy.

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Mbambo issued a firm rebuttal, asserting that the process is being conducted in good faith and that no predetermined decision exists. He emphasized that the Minister is fully determined to consider all public input before reaching a final conclusion. This clarification aims to restore trust in the transparency of the procurement process, which seeks to avoid the legal pitfalls that plagued previous energy initiatives.

Regulatory Timeline and Consultation Mechanisms

The Department of Electricity and Energy has outlined a specific timeline for the next phases of the nuclear energy program. Zizamele Mbambo announced that Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa will publish his intention to make a section 34 determination under the Electricity Regulation Act by the end of November. This publication will trigger a mandatory 60-day period for public comment.

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Following the comment period, the department will organize provincial roadshows to engage directly with communities and stakeholders across the country. A final decision on the matter is scheduled for April 2027. Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa also noted that the Act requires consultation with the energy regulator Nersa and the Finance Minister, with June 2027 serving as the absolute outer bound for completion.

Industry Stakeholders and Expert Consultation Concerns

Questions regarding the independence and scope of expert advice have also surfaced during the proceedings. Rob Adam, a former CEO of the South African Nuclear Energy Corporation (Necsa), revealed that he had only been consulted once and attended a single meeting. He raised concerns about the lack of transparency regarding the full membership and advice provided by the advisory panel appointed to guide the Minister.

Chris Yelland noted that the panel's term has since expired, and he indicated a potential intention to lodge a Promotion of Access to Information Act request to uncover the details of the advice given. This demand for transparency highlights the tension between the government's push for rapid nuclear development and the opposition's demand for open access to the underlying technical and strategic assessments.

Technical Arguments and Long-Range Energy Planning

The technical justification for the 5.2GW expansion centers on the need for reliable baseload power to complement intermittent renewable energy sources. Zizamele Mbambo described nuclear technologies as essential for providing stable power while supporting energy storage systems. He noted that Eskom has submitted a feasibility report, with an indicative roadmap projecting the first new unit to come online in 2036.

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Sonwabo Damba, introduced as a planner by Prudence Madiba, CEO of the South African National Energy Development Institute, defended the balanced plan against criticisms of being purely political. He cited independent peer reviews to reject suggestions that modellers had been pressured. Damba argued that while the plan may not be the cheapest option, it best addresses the triad of security of supply, cost, and emissions constraints.

Environmental Opposition and Community Impact Warnings

Despite government assurances, significant opposition remains from environmental groups and community advocates. Makoma Lekalakala, director of Earthlife Africa Johannesburg, warned that communities have not been properly informed about the potential impacts. She highlighted risks to biodiversity, water resources, tourism, and fishing livelihoods, drawing parallels to the 2017 court challenge that previously set aside nuclear agreements.

Liz McDaid of the Southern African Faith Communities' Environment Institute supported these concerns, joining Lekalakala in questioning the adequacy of community engagement. The debate continues to divide stakeholders, with the government insisting on the necessity of nuclear for national energy security while critics argue for a more transparent and ecologically sound approach to power generation.