Former Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter testifies that fragmented institutions undermine the fight against R1.2 trillion in illicit activity, calling for an integrated ecosystem involving the NPA, Border Management Authority, and police.

Former South Africa n Revenue Service commissioner Edward Kieswetter has delivered a stark assessment of the nation's inability to combat illicit activities, pointing to fragmented governance as the primary obstacle. Testifying at the Madlanga commission on Wednesday, Kieswetter identified disconnected state institutions as the root cause of the weak fight against organized crime, which he estimated to be worth R1.2 trillion annually. The former tax chief, who served as commissioner for seven years, argued that the state's current response is inadequate to handle the scale of the phenomenon, despite ongoing efforts by various agencies.

Institutional Fragmentation Undermines Security

Edward Kieswetter articulated a central thesis regarding the structural weaknesses within the South African government, describing the current setup as a collection of separate entities rather than a cohesive system. He emphasized that the country lacks an institutional ecosystem where different bodies operate in unison toward shared objectives. According to his analysis, law enforcement agencies continue to work in silos, which renders their collective efforts futile against sophisticated criminal networks. He clarified that his position does not advocate for reducing the independence of these institutions or altering their specific mandates, but rather for an organizational arrangement that leverages their respective powers effectively.

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The Madlanga commission, established to investigate allegations of criminal infiltration within law enforcement, has heard testimony detailing how large drug consignments have successfully entered the country from South America. These illicit goods passed through customs checks, highlighting significant vulnerabilities in border security. Kieswetter's testimony aimed to connect the dots of an increasingly entrenched system of organized crime and corruption that distorts markets and erodes public revenue. He noted that research indicates criminality in South Africa is growing at a faster rate than the state's capacity to resist it, necessitating a fundamental shift in how agencies collaborate.

Prosecutorial Gaps Hinder Justice Delivery

A critical component of Kieswetter's recommendation involves addressing the disconnect between investigative bodies and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). He pointed out a significant legal weakness where state institutions like Sars refer cases for prosecution but face no obligation for the NPA to proceed. This lack of mandatory follow-up means that cases referred by Sars can remain unresolved if the NPA decides not to prosecute them. Kieswetter highlighted that Sars handed over more than 80 illicit tobacco cases to the NPA over three years ago, yet the prosecuting authority has provided almost no updates on their status.

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The former commissioner described the dynamic as one where engaging the NPA results in reasons or excuses that lack logical coherence. Sars maintains a standard of handing over files that are prosecution-ready, requiring minimal additional work from prosecutors. However, because Sars lacks a mandate to prosecute, it remains dependent on the Hawks or the NPA to take action. Kieswetter's recommendations to the commission included proposing a formal system of information sharing and involving the NPA in the strategic dismantling of organized crime networks to ensure that investigative efforts translate into legal outcomes.

Port Vulnerabilities and Economic Sovereignty

The testimony also shed light on the vulnerabilities present at the country's ports, which are essential for the economy but also prone to smuggling and customs fraud. Kieswetter explained how crime operates within these logistics hubs, often involving the preparation of false invoices and the misdescription of cargo to evade detection. The commission had previously received evidence regarding two large drug consignments that entered through the Port of Durban, with suggestions that harbor officials may have been complicit in facilitating the movement of illicit goods.

In one specific instance cited during the proceedings, police seized 715 kg of cocaine in a container. This container had been driven by truck from Durban to Aeroton, south of Johannesburg, in 2021. Kieswetter stressed that organized crime is not solely a law enforcement challenge but also a matter of economic sovereignty. He recommended that state institutions, including the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and the Border Management Authority, must operate within a unified system to effectively combat these threats. His final argument was that the state's response remains inadequate unless these fragmented pieces are integrated into a functional whole capable of addressing the R1.2 trillion illicit economy.