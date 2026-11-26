Former SARS commissioner Edward Kieswetter advises the Madlanga Commission to establish precise metrics for South Africa's illegal markets to improve accountability and dismantle criminal syndicates.

Former South Africa n Revenue Service commissioner Edward Kieswetter has presented a strategic framework to the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry aimed at dismantling organized crime through rigorous data measurement. During his testimony on Wednesday, 25 November 2026, and continuing into Thursday, Kieswetter argued that the government cannot defeat criminal syndicates without first establishing exact quantitative baselines for the illicit economy. This approach emphasizes that precise metrics are essential for determining success and ensuring accountability across state institutions.

The Core Mechanism of Illicit Economy Measurement

Edward Kieswetter introduced the concept of a National Illicit Economy Measurement (NIEM) as a common national baseline for tracking illegal markets and the associated harm. He stated that the current lack of measurement means the state has no way of defining what winning against organized crime would look like. This new framework would require the government to carefully define what is included or excluded in calculations to ensure accuracy. The goal is to create a system where data drives policy, allowing authorities to track progress in real-time.

Also read Criminal syndicates are thriving in the gaps between SA's state institutions: Kieswetter

The former tax boss emphasized a core principle from his career in revenue collection: what gets measured gets done. Without these specific numbers, efforts to reduce crime may proceed without clear indicators of success or failure. By quantifying the volume of illicit goods and financial flows, the state can allocate resources more effectively. This method transforms vague goals into concrete, actionable targets for law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

Stakeholder Positions and Commission Context

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry is currently investigating whether a cartel known as the Big Five has infiltrated South Africa's criminal justice system, politics, and private sector. Edward Kieswetter was called as a witness to outline how his expertise in revenue and compliance can help address these deep-rooted issues. During his appearance, a pre-recorded video overview of his views on organized crime was played, which contrasted the academic nature of his proposals with the gritty reality of gang shootings and state corruption.

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Edward Kieswetter highlighted that almost every instance of a criminal network involves a tax or customs offense. This connection makes his background at SARS highly relevant to the commission's mandate. Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia appointed Edward Kieswetter as chair of the Police Advisory Panel in 2026 to advise on the reset agenda for the South African Police Service. The commission will eventually submit a report with recommendations based on these findings and witness testimonies.

Real-World Impact and Structural Reforms

Beyond measurement, Edward Kieswetter recommended creating a command center where representatives from sea, air, and land border agencies can monitor trade routes together. This integration would allow officers to view ports, revenue signals, and intelligence feeds on a single screen, breaking down silos between different law enforcement bodies. He also proposed a permanent architecture led by the President to keep state institutions independent while redesigning the links between them as a cohesive ecosystem.

These structural changes are critical given the accusations regarding the Crime Intelligence slush fund that have emerged during the proceedings. By linking independent institutions, the government can prevent the fragmentation that allows cartels to exploit gaps in the system. The recommendations are directed toward President Cyril Ramaphosa for potential implementation as part of the broader strategy to rejuvenate national security and financial integrity.

Illustrative Cases of Organized Crime

The urgency of these proposals is underscored by recent high-profile seizures of illegal goods across the country. In October 2025, police in Midrand confiscated R20 million worth of cocaine branded with Hermes labels. Later, on 18 November 2026, authorities discovered a Mandrand production facility in KwaZulu-Natal with stock valued at more than R100 million. These examples demonstrate the scale of the illicit economy that Edward Kieswetter aims to quantify.

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Edward Kieswetter's testimony provides a methodological roadmap for addressing these large-scale criminal operations. By shifting the focus to measurable outcomes and integrated agency cooperation, the state can build a more resilient defense against organized crime. The success of this approach will depend on the Madlanga Commission's ability to translate these academic proposals into binding policy recommendations for the government.