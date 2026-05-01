Education Stakeholders Back Treasury Probe into Textbook Procurement Irregularities

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube’s request for the National Treasury to investigate potential irregularities in the procurement of Grade 1-3 textbooks has received strong support from education stakeholders. The Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools (Fedsas) and other organizations emphasize the need for transparency, accountability, and value for money. The controversy involves Lighthouse Publishers (Pty) Ltd, which was registered shortly after the contract specifications were issued and stands to gain over R285 million. Stakeholders call for a thorough and public investigation to maintain trust in the education system.

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube has taken a significant step by requesting the National Treasury to investigate potential irregularities in the procurement process for textbooks intended for Grade 1-3 pupils.

This move has garnered widespread support from education stakeholders, who emphasize the importance of transparency, accountability, and value for money in maintaining public trust. The Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools (Fedsas) has commended Gwarube’s decisive action, highlighting that the integrity of textbook procurement is crucial for the effective functioning of the education system and ensuring that every pupil has access to quality learning materials.

The controversy centers around Lighthouse Publishers (Pty) Ltd, a company that was registered just three days after the terms of reference for the foundation phase national catalogue were issued. This company stands to gain over R285 million from producing textbooks and learning materials for the Department of Basic Education (DBE).

Gwarube described the allegations as gravely concerning, stressing that any compromise in the integrity of textbook procurement directly threatens the ability of the education system to function effectively and undermines the constitutional right of every child to access basic education. She stated that the National Treasury, as the legal custodian of procurement compliance, would be consulted before any further steps are taken.

Jaco Deacon, CEO of Fedsas, welcomed Gwarube’s actions, noting that while Fedsas has no prior knowledge of Lighthouse Publishers, other publishers on the list are well-established and credible players in the sector. He emphasized that the issue is not only about transparency and procedural compliance but also about ensuring value for money.

According to School Realities 2025, there are approximately 3.7 million pupils in Grades 1-3, and the reported tender value of around R1.6 billion translates to roughly R427 per pupil per year for textbooks. While this figure appears moderate, it raises important questions about pricing, cost structures, and the overall value delivered to the system. Fedsas has called for a swift and thorough investigation, with findings made public as soon as possible to maintain public trust.

The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) has also called for transparency in the awarding of tenders, stating that if irregularities are found, those responsible should be held accountable. Nomusa Cembi, a representative of Sadtu, emphasized the need for urgency in addressing any wrongdoing. Basil Manuel, executive director of the National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa), echoed these sentiments, supporting a comprehensive investigation to uncover the truth.

An educational publishing insider welcomed Gwarube’s request for an investigation but expressed concerns about the overall process. They noted that the process lacked transparency and fairness, with several questions raised during the briefing stage remaining unanswered. The delay in the catalogue release by over a year and the unclear communication of key selection criteria are particularly concerning.

According to the Department of Basic Education’s feedback, price appears to have been the sole factor in determining the final shortlist, which contradicts the terms of reference that indicated multiple factors, including equity, would be considered. Experience, proven capability, and the ability to deliver at scale are critical, especially when the outcome affects millions of learners. A thorough and transparent review is essential to restoring confidence in the system.

Another educational publishing insider suggested that Gwarube should consider appointing a separate independent panel comprising experts from the Foundation Phase and reading experts to screen all books and select the best ones that will make a difference in classrooms around the country





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