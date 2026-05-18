Education MEC insists nothing should block children's education in face of mounting debt in Gauteng schools

Gauteng Education MEC Lebogang Maile has insisted that nothing should block children from getting an education, as Gauteng schools are facing a major crisis. Municipalities have physically cut off electricity to at least 36 schools due to unpaid service bills. Eskom aims to act against defaulting municipalities. The provincial education department says schools owed municipalities R583.9 million by the end of March 2026, most of the unpaid bills having been outstanding for more than 60 days . Following municipal disconnections that severely disrupted the academic year, an urgent high court order was required to force the restoration of electricity to affected schools in Tshwane. The news mentions several other schools in South Africa also facing this issue of unpaid service bills, leading to the shutting down of schools in other provinces as well.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Lebogang Maile insists nothing should block children from getting an education. Gauteng schools are facing a major crisis. Municipalities have physically cut off electricity to at least 36 schools due to unpaid service bills.

Eskom to act against defaulting municipalities The provincial education department says by the end of March 2026, schools owed municipalities R583.9 million. Most of these unpaid bills had been outstanding for more than 60 days. Following municipal disconnections that severely disrupted the academic year, an urgent High Court order was required to force the restoration of electricity to affected schools in Tshwane. Following this ruling, Maile insists nothing should stand in the way of children’s education.

Note that there are many other schools in South Africa also facing this issue of unpaid service bills and leading to the shutting down of schools. According to information from other provinces like Ekurhuleni, Tshwane, Mid-Vaal, Rand West and Mogale City local municipalities, the total amount of unpaid service bills are more than R75.14 million, R51.7 million, R3.99 million, R916 million and R6.3 respectively





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Gauteng Education MEC Mounting Debt In Gauteng Schools Electricity To At Least 36 Schools Aid Defaulting Municipalities Schools Owing R583.9 Million Schools Owing R75.14 Million Schools Owing R51.7 Million Schools Owing R3.99 Million Schools Owing R916 Million Schools Owing R6.3 Million

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