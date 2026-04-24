Edinburgh Overpower Sharks with Late Try Blitz

Edinburgh secured a 33-28 victory over the Hollywoodbets Sharks with a late surge of three tries, dashing the Sharks' hopes of a top-eight finish in the Vodacom URC. Despite a strong start and a lead past the hour mark, the Sharks were unable to withstand Edinburgh's attacking momentum.

The Hollywoodbets Sharks ' grievances regarding the uncontested scrums from their previous match proved inconsequential as Edinburgh demonstrated a surge in performance, scoring three rapid tries to secure a 33-28 victory at The Hive on Friday night.

Despite leading 21-14 past the hour mark, the Sharks were overwhelmed by Edinburgh's sudden attacking prowess. Edinburgh, having dominated possession and territory in the third quarter without capitalizing, found their rhythm and scored three tries within eight minutes, effectively extinguishing the Sharks' hopes of contention for a top-eight finish in the Vodacom URC.

While the Sharks managed to secure two bonus points with a late try, it was insufficient to imbue their upcoming home matches against the Italian teams with significance beyond a display of pride. The outcome of this game should ideally conclude the ongoing complaints emanating from the Sharks concerning their previous defeat to the Ospreys.

The Sharks had legitimate reasons to feel aggrieved by the events in Bridgend, including the contentious scrum situation and the injury to Ethan Hooker, which appeared to result from a late, reckless challenge by an Ospreys winger. However, Sharks owner Marco Massotti's continued pursuit of the matter, even suggesting a lie detector test for the Ospreys players on social media, was perceived as excessive, even if intended as a jest.

Considering they only gained two points from this match, the Bridgend result would not have substantially altered the Sharks' chances of reaching the top eight, suggesting it's time for the team to move forward. For much of the game in Edinburgh, the Sharks appeared poised to earn a full five log points.

They started strongly, with a well-constructed buildup culminating in a long pass that allowed winger Edwill van der Merwe to score the opening try, establishing a 7-0 lead within six minutes. Later, a driving maul resulted in a try for Phepsi Buthelezi, responding to a try scored by Edinburgh's impressive hooker, Ewan Ashman, who was ultimately named man of the match.

However, during the final 15 minutes of the first half, Edinburgh began to gain the upper hand, despite struggling in the scrums and appearing vulnerable when the Sharks mounted attacks near their try line. The Sharks' defense was commendable, particularly Jaden Hendrikse's tackle that prevented a certain Edinburgh try.

Unfortunately, Hendrikse sustained a concussion shortly after and was stretchered off, adding to the Sharks' already extensive injury list, which was further compounded by Siya Masuku's limping exit while playing inside centre. Edinburgh's momentum increased when Grant Gilchrist broke through the defensive line and passed to an unmarked Glen Young for a try six minutes before halftime, leveling the score at 14-all. Edinburgh also started the second half strongly, but poor finishing and resilient Sharks defense kept them at bay.

Vincent Koch's try after 57 minutes, following a halted driving maul but continued attack with Andre Esterhuizen leading the charge and the forwards providing support, seemed to indicate the Sharks had weathered the storm and might secure a win. However, Edinburgh then unleashed three quick tries that dramatically shifted the game's trajectory. The Sharks' 21-14 lead was overturned into a 33-21 advantage for Edinburgh within eight minutes.

Mosese Tuipoluto initiated the scoring with a powerful run down the left touchline, followed by Hector Patterson exploiting space on the wing after a charged-down kick from Bradley Davids. The decisive try came from a superb counter-attack orchestrated by Darcy Graham, who chipped the ball over the top while running down the right touchline from inside his own half, then gathered the ball and scored between the posts. This effectively sealed the victory for Edinburgh.

Vincent Tshituka's late try served only as a consolation, as the game was already beyond the Sharks' reach. The Sharks now face a challenging path to secure a playoff position, needing significant improvements and consistent performance in their remaining matches





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