Edgar Chagwa Lungu Addresses United Nations General Assembly, Drive to Challenging High Court Order Over Former President's Remains

A headline news article discussing the recent developments in the conflict between the Zambian government and the family of former president Edgar Lungu regarding the former's remains, as the former president addresses the United Nations General Assembly.

Former Zambia n President Edgar Chagwa Lungu addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 25, 2019.

The Zambian government and the family of the former president, Edgar Lungu, are set to face off in the High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday. The Zambian government has filed a reconsideration application to challenge the recent urgent order in which the court directed it to return Lungu’s remains to a private mortuary.

The order was granted on an urgent basis, just hours after the Zambian government executed the August 2025 Gauteng High Court judgment that entitled it to repatriate former President Lungu’s remains for the purpose of a State funeral and burial. The Zambian government charges that the Lungu family obtained the order in its absence and further cited material non-disclosures to support its bid, which include the lapse of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) appeal, the release of the remains to the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the subsequent probe into the circumstances surrounding his death





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Politics And Law United Nations General Assembly Edgar Chagwa Lungu Zambia High Court In Pretoria Government And Family Of Former President Edga Challenge Jurajda High Court Judgment State Funeral And Burial Return Lungu’S Remains To A Private Mortuary Non-Disclosure Supreme Court Of Appeal (SCA) Appeal SAPS

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