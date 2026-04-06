Eden Gardens Clash Abandoned: Punjab Kings and Knight Riders Share Points After Rain Washout

The match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens was abandoned due to rain, resulting in both teams receiving one point in the Tata IPL. Punjab, who had won their first two matches, were denied the chance to extend their winning streak. Kolkata Knight Riders, after suffering two losses, finally got on the board. Xavier Bartlett of Punjab took two early wickets before the rain intervened.

The Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders were forced to share the spoils of their highly anticipated Tata IPL clash at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, after relentless rain washed out the match on Monday night. The washout resulted in each team receiving one point, leaving the Punjab Kings with a bittersweet feeling, as they were denied the opportunity to extend their unbeaten streak.

Prior to the match, Punjab was one of only four teams in the competition with a perfect record, having secured impressive victories against the Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in their opening two games. While they maintained their unbeaten status in the standings, the team will undoubtedly be disappointed that they could not continue their momentum. The Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, will breathe a sigh of relief as they finally got their first point on the board after suffering two consecutive losses in their first two matches. Considering their shaky start to the game, having elected to bat first after winning the toss, the Knight Riders will likely consider themselves the luckier of the two teams. Their innings was cut short by the persistent rain, with the score at 25 for two in the fourth over. \The early stages of the match saw Punjab Kings' Australian fast bowler, Xavier Bartlett, deliver an exceptional performance, picking up two crucial wickets to put the Knight Riders under early pressure. Bartlett's accuracy and control were evident from the start. He consistently troubled the Knight Riders' opening batsmen, Finn Allen, before eventually having him caught behind the wickets by wicketkeeper Prabhsimran Singh. Bartlett continued his dominance, dismissing Cameron Green with another edge caught by Singh. Despite the initial setbacks, the Knight Riders had some glimpses of resilience. However, their efforts were repeatedly halted by the unforgiving weather conditions, ultimately leading to the abandonment of the game. The interruption began with rain in the fourth over and didn't let up long enough for the field to be prepared for a shortened, five-over shootout, leaving both teams frustrated. The players were taken off the field by the fourth over with the scoreboard reading 25 for two. \Looking ahead, the Kolkata Knight Riders will shift their focus to their upcoming match against the Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday. They will be looking to build on this point and secure their first win of the season. Meanwhile, the Punjab Kings will prepare to face the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday. They will aim to continue their strong start to the tournament and reclaim the top spot. The match showcased the unpredictable nature of cricket, where even the best-laid plans can be disrupted by external factors such as weather. The teams will have to use this opportunity to adapt their strategies and refocus on their upcoming matches. The squad lineups included Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane, Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Navdeep Saini, Vaibhav Arora, and Kartik Tyagi for the Knight Riders. The Punjab Kings team listed Prabhsimran Singh, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, and Yuzvendra Chahal. The washout left both teams with a mixture of disappointment and relief. The Punjab Kings were denied a chance to extend their winning streak, while the Kolkata Knight Riders managed to salvage a point after a difficult start to the tournament





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IPL Punjab Kings Kolkata Knight Riders Rain Washout Eden Gardens Xavier Bartlett

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