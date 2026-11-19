The South African Reserve Bank left interest rates unchanged at its final MPC meeting of 2026, with the repo rate at 7.25% and prime at 10.75%, but warned it will not hesitate to raise rates if needed to return inflation to target.

The South African Reserve Bank has kept interest rates unchanged at its final Monetary Policy Committee meeting of 2026, leaving the repo rate at 7.25% and the prime lending rate at 10.75%.

Reserve Bank Monetary Policy Committee Vote Split

The decision was split, with four members favouring no change and three voting for a 25 basis point increase. The bank warned it would not hesitate to raise rates if necessary to bring inflation back to target. Announcing the decision on Thursday, Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said the committee had opted to pause after two policy adjustments this year, while maintaining a moderately restrictive monetary policy stance.

Also read SA Reserve Bank keeps repo rate unchanged

He said that following two interest rate adjustments this year, monetary policy was already moderately restrictive, so the MPC decided to pause for now while monitoring inflation risks. Kganyago noted that inflation was forecast to ease as the impact of higher fuel prices dropped out of year on year comparisons. He said, We are mindful of risks, and will not hesitate to raise rates if needed, to return inflation to target over the policy horizon.

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The decision followed October's acceleration in annual consumer inflation to 5.2%, from 4.5% in September. Transport costs were the biggest contributor, according to Statistics South Africa, with fuel inflation running at around 40%. Inflation is expected to remain above 5% into early 2027 before easing. The Reserve Bank's inflation forecast was mostly unchanged, although it warned that food inflation was likely to rise from current low levels.

Economic Risks Threaten South African Outlook

The committee highlighted several risks to the outlook, including currencies weakening against a stronger US dollar, geopolitical pressure on fuel prices and refinery costs, and the possibility that El Niño related dry conditions could damage harvests and push up food prices. Water restrictions had already been announced in the Western Cape because of lower dam levels, while dry conditions elsewhere could affect agricultural production early next year.

The MPC also expressed concern about an upward trend in core inflation, saying price setters needed to align their expectations with the 3% inflation target. The Reserve Bank's Quarterly Projection Model continued to indicate lower interest rates next year, as inflation was expected to move towards 3%.

Reserve Bank Energy Price Risk Scenarios

However, Kganyago stressed that the model's rate path remained a broad policy guide, with decisions taken on a meeting by meeting basis. The Bank also outlined two risk scenarios. A further increase in energy prices, with oil reaching 130 dollars a barrel, could result in inflation remaining above 5% next year, subdued growth of about 1% and around two further interest rate increases.

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A second scenario, involving heightened global fiscal risks and increased risk premiums for countries such as South Africa, produced similar outcomes, with higher inflation, lower growth and at least two hikes. The Reserve Bank said the outlook was broadly unchanged. It expected growth to pick up to about 2% annually over the forecast period, from just over 1% currently, although investment remained too low to support stronger long term growth.

Economist Views On Interest Rate Decision

PSG Financial Services chief economist Johann Els believes most MPC members will favour a rate hold, despite the possibility of a split vote. He said some members may push for another hike as insurance against the risk of rising inflation expectations. Els expects the Reserve Bank to maintain a hawkish tone, signalling that interest rates will remain restrictive for some time.

Els said, So, the hope is that the Reserve Bank will give it a bit more time, evaluate what is happening to the oil price in the beginning of next year, see whether or not we can get further reductions in our fuel price, which will obviously start to ease the inflation rate within South Africa. The MPC's decision comes as inflation remains a concern, with the Reserve Bank still assessing how businesses will respond to rising cost pressures and whether these will be passed on to consumers.

The rand is trading near R17 after sliding from R16.50 earlier this month, with US rate hike expectations and more expensive petrol adding to the pressure.