Economic Growth Expected, Youth Unemployment Remains a Concern

Economic analysts are expecting positive economic growth figures for the first quarter of 2026 when Statistics South Africa releases gross domestic product (GDP) data this morning. The anticipated growth is expected to be supported by mining and agricultural output, while consumer spending patterns are also expected to contribute to economic momentum. Analysts say the inflationary impact of higher oil prices linked to the conflict in the Middle East is only likely to be reflected in second-quarter economic data. Makwe Fund Managers analyst, Makwe Masilela, says the performance of key sectors could support growth. Meanwhile, South Africa’s youth unemployment crisis remains a major concern, with six in ten young people unable to find work. Many young South Africans are increasingly turning to online platforms as an alternative source of income. Financial services company JustMoney has released a list of ten legitimate ways for young people to earn money online.

Economic analysts are expecting positive economic growth figures for the first quarter of 2026 when Statistics South Africa releases gross domestic product (GDP) data this morning.

The anticipated growth is expected to be supported by mining and agricultural output, while consumer spending patterns are also expected to contribute to economic momentum. Analysts say the inflationary impact of higher oil prices linked to the conflict in the Middle East is only likely to be reflected in second-quarter economic data. Makwe Fund Managers analyst, Makwe Masilela, says the performance of key sectors could support growth.

Masilela explains, ‘We hope the likes of mining which accounts for just under 6% our economy and was up 0,6% percent in Q1 will at least try to help…’ ‘Also when it comes to consumer spending which accounts for almost 60% of our economy that will also help the situation given that inflation during that period was also manageable and a little bit low, while interest rates were also still decent enough meaning they were not yet increased, and the impact of this iran war will only start to filter in Q2. ’ Meanwhile, South Africa’s youth unemployment crisis remains a major concern, with six in ten young people unable to find work.

Many young South Africans are increasingly turning to online platforms as an alternative source of income. Financial services company JustMoney has released a list of ten legitimate ways for young people to earn money online. These include paid surveys, tutoring, coding, digital marketing and content creation. JustMoney spokesperson, Thandokazi Ngemntu, says young people continue to face significant challenges in the labour market.

Ngemntu explains, ‘According to Statistics South Africa’s latest quarterly labor force survey, the national unemployment rate reached 32.7%, and that’s in the first quarter of 2026. Now, young people are hardest hit, with unemployment at 60.9% among ages of 15 and 24 year old…’ ‘We have different ways of earning money online, with a paid survey, which is best for beginners, and we have freelancing, which is also good for those with strong English skills.

We also have freelancing, writing, and content creation. So, all of these, they do not really need a startup cost. ’ Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website





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Economic Growth GDP Data Mining Output Agricultural Output Consumer Spending Inflationary Impact Youth Unemployment Online Platforms Justmoney Makwe Masilela

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