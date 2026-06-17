Ebola Response in DRC Crippled by Staff, Vehicle, and Supply Shortages

Health workers in eastern DRC struggle with insufficient personnel, ambulances, and materials amid a growing Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak that has exceeded 800 cases, risking becoming the deadliest on record.

Health workers battling a growing Ebola outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo ( DRC ) face severe shortages of staff, vehicles, and essential supplies as the number of confirmed cases surpasses 800.

The rare Bundibugyo strain outbreak, declared an international emergency by the World Health Organization a month ago, threatens to become the worst on record, potentially exceeding the 2014-16 West Africa epidemic that claimed over 11,000 lives. Insecurity, urban density, and intense mining activity complicate response efforts, leaving tens of thousands of contacts untraced.

Jean Kaseya, director-general of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, noted that many positive cases are not isolated, some patients escape treatment centers, and others do not receive appropriate care. A WHO report indicated that one-third of alerts about suspected cases in Ituri province were not followed up. Oxfam's Manel Rebordosa described a woman with Ebola symptoms left waiting for hours because surveillance teams lacked ambulances.

Africa CDC reported that safe burial and decontamination teams in Ituri have only about 15% of needed personnel and 7% of required vehicles. While the DRC health ministry claimed to have trained 1,200 community workers and achieved 63% contact follow-up, documents revealed challenges including lost contact cases, patient movement across health zones, and fuel shortages for mobile units.

Professor Salim Abdool Karim, an Africa CDC advisor, stressed the critical shortage of supplies-from personal protective equipment to construction materials like gravel-and noted the absence of USAID, which was dismantled by former U.S. President Donald Trump. The African Union has received only one-fifth of the $518 million needed for its response plan, and donor support lags behind previous Ebola outbreaks. Kaseya suggested Western governments are beginning to grasp the seriousness of the situation





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