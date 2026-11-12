Ebola Preparedness: SADC Health Leaders in Durban Push Joint Regional Response

SADC health ministers in Durban agreed to a 24-hour regional Ebola alert system and shared health information as preparedness rises.

Regional leaders from the Southern African Development Community ( SADC) are meeting in Durban to strengthen how the region prepares for Ebola and other public health emergencies. The high-level health discussions bring together officials who are considering ways to improve preparedness for future outbreaks. Their central message is that no African country can afford to be complacent about public health threats.

The talks come as health workers at the Evangelical Medical Center, one of the facilities at the forefront of the response to the Ebola outbreak, continue to treat patients while wearing personal protective equipment (PPE). The meeting in Durban is focused on how member states can detect outbreaks early, contain them quickly and share information across borders before a case spreads further.

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SADC Members Agree on Alert System and Joint Plan

SADC ministers have agreed to share critical health information and establish a regional alert system that will notify member states of an outbreak within 24 hours. The agreement is a central part of the bloc's effort to make sure that no country learns about a threat too late to act.

SADC member states are also expected to develop a joint regional response plan within the next two weeks. The plan is intended to strengthen preparedness for the Ebola outbreak across the region, with each country working from the same information and a shared set of response steps.

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Africa CDC Calls for Stronger Surveillance Systems

Africa CDC Southern Regional Coordinator Doctor Peter Kumpalume said countries must strengthen disease surveillance, early warning systems and cross-border information sharing to detect and contain outbreaks. He argued that the region must stand together in responding to health threats, because no single country can tackle these challenges alone.

Kumpalume said the Ebola outbreak should be treated as a call to action. He listed priorities including investment in early warning and surveillance systems, cross-border information sharing, laboratory and resource capacity, emergency response and effective community engagement. He stressed that countries must be able to detect cases early.

Kumpalume also pointed to a follow-up meeting. He said the region would meet in Johannesburg next week to discuss this very issue, and he asked how ready Southern African countries would be to deal with the first case in a member state.

Border Screening Measures Already Under Way

SADC senior officer responsible for Health and HIV Lamboly Kumboneki said member states have already begun putting in place measures to screen travelers at borders. According to Kumboneki, some states have been building a portal for screening over more than 6 months.

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Kumboneki described the portal as a system that includes filling in forms when travelers arrive at airports, along with temperature screening. He said these are key protocol steps for triaging, and that their purpose is to prevent the disease from crossing borders rather than simply monitoring people who move between countries.

What the Durban Decisions Mean for Southern Africa

For residents and travelers across Southern Africa, the most immediate change is the planned 24-hour regional alert system, which is designed to tell member states quickly when an outbreak appears. Faster notification gives health authorities a shorter window to begin screening, testing and community engagement.

The next concrete steps are the Johannesburg meeting scheduled for next week and the joint regional response plan due within two weeks. Together, these steps will show whether the region's commitments on surveillance, laboratory capacity and information sharing can be turned into coordinated action when the next case is detected.