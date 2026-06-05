Ebola Outbreak in DRC Stymied by Attacks on Burial Teams

The Ebola outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo faces severe obstacles as community attacks on burial teams hinder containment efforts, with the Bundibugyo strain spreading across multiple provinces despite international support and some progress in contact tracing.

The outbreak of the Ebola virus, specifically the Bundibugyo strain, in the eastern provinces of the Democratic Republic of Congo ( DRC ) continues to face significant challenges due to community resistance and attacks on response teams.

The latest incident occurred in the town of Katana, located in South Kivu province, an area under the control of the AFC/M23 rebel group. On Monday, residents assaulted a specialized safe and dignified burial team, forcing them to abandon a coffin. The body was then handled by community members, a practice that epidemiologists warn drastically increases the risk of further transmission.

According to a situation report, this follows a similar assault on a response team at a cemetery in Bunia, the capital of Ituri province, where the first cases of the current outbreak were confirmed. At least four people were injured in that incident. These attacks reflect deep-rooted mistrust towards health authorities and responders, often fueled by misinformation, cultural practices, and questioning of the cause of death among relatives of victims.

Since the outbreak was declared on May 15, 2026, the DRC has recorded 363 confirmed Ebola cases and 62 deaths, making it the country's 17th outbreak. The infections have spread across 17 of the 36 health zones in Ituri province, with additional cases reported in seven health zones in North Kivu and one in South Kivu province. The most recent update from the health ministry noted 19 new confirmed cases, including two fatalities, indicating a steady increase in transmission.

In response, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) is establishing 30 health control posts across the three affected provinces to monitor the health status of individuals and prevent the sick from traveling, thereby containing the virus's spread. Frantz Celestin, the IOM's regional head, confirmed these efforts to Reuters. Despite the challenges, there are some signs of progress.

The health ministry highlighted that 32 contacts in Ituri's Rwampara health zone completed 21 days of monitoring without developing Ebola, demonstrating the effectiveness of contact tracing when properly implemented. Furthermore, officials in Goma, North Kivu, prepared to discharge a recovered patient, with Freddy Kaniki, deputy coordinator for the AFC/M23 rebels, confirming on social media that the patient had been reunited with her family.

International support continues to pour into the region, with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) announcing the arrival of enough kits for 300 safe and dignified burials in Bunia on June 3. These supplies are critical for ensuring that Ebola victims are handled and buried safely, preventing the virus from spreading through traditional funeral practices that involve close contact with the deceased.

The ongoing response must navigate complex security issues, community engagement, and the logistical demands of a widespread outbreak in a region with limited infrastructure. The Ebola virus, known for its high fatality rate and transmission through direct contact with bodily fluids of infected individuals, poses a severe public health threat. The Bundibugyo strain, first identified in 2007, is less common than the Zaire strain but similarly deadly.

The DRC's extensive experience with Ebola outbreaks has built a cadre of skilled responders, yet the persistent hostility in some communities, particularly in conflict-affected areas like those controlled by armed groups, undermines these efforts. The attacks on burial teams are particularly concerning because unsafe burials have historically been a major driver of Ebola transmission in previous outbreaks.

Rebuilding trust requires not only robust medical interventions but also active engagement with local leaders, transparent communication, and respect for cultural norms while ensuring safety protocols are followed. International organizations remain committed to supporting the DRC's Ministry of Health. The arrival of additional safe burial kits is a positive step, as is the establishment of health control posts to screen travelers.

However, the situation remains volatile. The involvement of the AFC/M23 rebels in the Katana incident highlights the intersection of conflict and disease spread, as armed groups may control territory where health operations are conducted, creating both security risks and potential avenues for negotiation. The recovery and discharge of patients offer hope, but the overall case count and geographic spread underscore the urgent need for intensified community outreach, security guarantees for responders, and rapid deployment of resources to newly affected areas.

Continuous monitoring and adaptation of response strategies are essential to curb this outbreak before it escalates further, potentially spilling into neighboring countries or urban centers





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