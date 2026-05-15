Ebola Outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo's Ituri Province

Africa's top health agency has declared an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo's eastern Ituri province, with the virus detected in 13 of 20 samples analyzed. The outbreak is the 17th in the country and follows consultations with DR Congo's Ministry of Health and National Public Institute.

Africa's top health agency has declared an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo's eastern Ituri province. The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC Africa) made the announcement on Friday, stating that it is convening a meeting with DR Congo, Uganda, South Sudan, and other international partners to discuss response efforts and cross-border surveillance .

Preliminary tests conducted at the Institut National de Recherche Biomédicale (INRB) in Kinshasa have detected the virus in 13 of 20 samples analyzed. The Congolese government has not yet officially declared an outbreak, but a press conference is expected later on Friday. Ituri has been under military rule since 2021, with the civilian authority replaced by a military general in an attempt to neutralize armed groups that have operated in the area for many years.

DR Congo's deadliest outbreak was between 2018 and 2020, during which nearly 2,300 people died





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