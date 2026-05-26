Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo: Attacks on health facilities and fleeing patients

Doctors operating on the front lines of the fight against Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are facing attacks on their facilities and fleeing patients as the virus spreads rapidly. At least three such incidents have occurred in the north-eastern province of Ituri, where the first Ebola cases were reported, including two at the weekend, targeting the same hospital that permitted more than two dozen patients to run away.

A Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) police officer and soldiers stand at the burnt Ebola treatment center, as aid agencies intensify efforts to contain a new Ebola outbreak involving the Bundibugyo strain, in Rwampara general hospital in Rwampara outside Bunia, Ituri province on May 21, 2026.

Doctors operating on the front lines of the fight against Ebola in the DRC, already grappling with shortages of basic supplies, are now also having to deal with attacks on their facilities and fleeing patients as the virus spreads rapidly. At least three such incidents have occurred in the north-eastern province of Ituri, where the first Ebola cases were reported, including two at the weekend, targeting the same hospital that permitted more than two dozen patients to run away.

The attacks recall the widespread violence targeting health facilities during a 2018-2020 outbreak in eastern DRC that killed more than 25 health workers. Some were perpetrated by civilians who were angry about not being able to bury their loved ones or were convinced that the outbreak was a hoax.

The influx of money and manpower into an area that had felt neglected during decades of conflict and humanitarian crisis has spurred local suspicions about the real motives for the sudden spike of interest. A similar dynamic seems to be playing out now, said Dr Richard Lokodu, medical director of the Mongbwalu General Referral Hospital, which came under attack first on Saturday and again on Sunday.

There is denial of the disease within the population, with some members wanting to claim the bodies of suspected and/or confirmed cases. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the outbreak of the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, the third-largest such outbreak on record, a public health emergency of international concern. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Sunday there had been more than 900 suspected cases in the outbreak so far, including 101 confirmed cases.

On Monday, Tedros said there had been 220 suspected deaths in the current Ebola outbreak and that a delay in detecting cases meant responders were now ‘playing catch-up’





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Democratic Republic Of Congo Ebola Bundibugyo Strain Health Facilities Patients Violence Conflict Mistrust Health Workers Outbreak WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

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