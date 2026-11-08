Eben Etzebeth Rejoins Springboks Squad for Nations Championship Tests in France and Ireland

Eben Etzebeth has recovered from a leg injury and will join the Springboks in Paris after uncapped flyhalf Yaqeen Ahmed was ruled out with a shoulder injury. The world champions face France on Friday and Ireland next weekend.

Eben Etzebeth has recovered from a leg injury and will join the Springboks squad in Paris ahead of their Nations Championship Tests against France on Friday and Ireland next weekend in Dublin.

Yaqeen Ahmed Injury Forces Return Home

The most-capped Springbok, with 147 caps, was initially left out of Rassie Erasmus' squad for the away leg of the tournament after picking up the injury while on United Rugby Championship duty for the Sharks. His recall was made possible after uncapped flyhalf Yaqeen Ahmed was ruled out of the remainder of the tour with a shoulder injury.

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Ahmed, 20, earned his first call-up to the national squad as one of six uncapped players, but did not train during the past week because of the injury. The youngster is set to return home, though the coaches were happy with the exposure he received to the Springbok environment.

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We are very sad for Yaqeen after earning his first call-up to the national squad, but we feel it will be best for him to return to South Africa to recover, said Erasmus on Sunday. After being with us for a week, he has a good idea of how we operate and has more insight into our systems, and we are confident that the experience will benefit him immensely as a player going forward.

With enough backline cover in the squad and a number of versatile players among them, we opted to call up Eben, who will not only bring vast experience to the group at this vital stage of the Nations Championship, but also valuable leadership skills, especially with two important matches against France and Ireland in the next two weeks before the Finals Weekend of the tournament. The five remaining uncapped players in the squad are Riley Norton, Luan Giliomee, Emmanual Tshituka, Markus Muller and Sebastian de Klerk.

Etzebeth Joins Lock Options For France Clash

Etzebeth joins Lood de Jager, Franco Mostert, Ruan Nortje and Norton as the lock options, while Pieter-Steph du Toit could also play lock in an emergency. The Springboks face France at Stade de France on Friday as they seek a fifth successive win at the venue and a fifth victory in the Nations Championship. Despite scoring nine tries against Italy in Turin last weekend, the Boks know they will need to sharpen their performance considerably against France.

Erasmus has said South Africa's six uncapped players must be patient as they learn from the Springboks squad during the Nations Championship tour, with no guarantees of Test debuts.