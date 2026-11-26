EasyEquities has restricted client logins and services following a security incident. The JSE-listed Purple Group company warns of potential data risks and directs users to verify communications.

EasyEquities has temporarily restricted client logins and specific platform services following a confirmed security incident that affected some of its internal systems. The online investment platform informed clients of the disruption in an email sent on Thursday, stating that independent specialists were actively investigating the breach. As a precautionary measure, the company limited access to prevent potential unauthorized activity during the investigation.

Platform Access and Service Disruptions

According to the advisory email seen by TechCentral, EasyEquities confirmed that the security incident impacted select systems within their infrastructure. The company explicitly asked clients not to repeatedly attempt to log in, as these efforts could interfere with technical remediation efforts. EasyEquities stated that they would notify users via email and official social media channels as soon as access was fully restored.

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The advisory email did not provide specific details regarding when the incident was initially detected or which specific systems were compromised. Furthermore, the company did not disclose whether client data had been accessed, nor did they provide an estimated timeline for when normal services would resume. The lack of specific details has left many investors uncertain about the status of their accounts during this period.

Phishing Scam Warnings and Client Protection

EasyEquities, which is owned by the JSE-listed Purple Group, issued a strong warning to clients to remain vigilant against potential phishing attempts. The company advised investors to treat any unexpected calls, emails, SMS messages, or WhatsApp contacts asking for personal or banking details with extreme caution. They emphasized that messages appearing to come from EasyEquities should be verified independently.

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The advisory specifically noted that EasyEquities would never ask for passwords or one-time PINs through these channels. Clients were urged not to change banking details or approve payments based on unsolicited requests without first verifying the legitimacy of the request directly with the company. Any suspicious activity identified by clients should be reported to the platform immediately to prevent financial loss.

Recent Security History and Third-Party Risks

This event marks the second security scare for EasyEquities in less than three months. In September, EasyEquities and Satrix had warned clients about a potential breach at RelyComply, a third-party provider responsible for identity verification services. At that time, both companies clarified that the incident was confined to the provider and did not involve EasyEquities' own trading, custody, or account systems.

The current incident differs significantly from the September event, as the recent email refers to a security issue affecting systems directly owned and operated by EasyEquities. This distinction highlights the varying risks associated with third-party dependencies versus internal infrastructure vulnerabilities. The company continues to engage with independent specialists to address the root causes of the current disruption.