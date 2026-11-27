EasyEquities remains offline due to a security incident, raising concerns among 1.3 million South African investors about data safety and platform reliability.

Purple Group's retail investment platform, EasyEquities, has been completely inaccessible to its 1.3 million active clients following a significant security incident that disrupted online trading and account access. The outage began recently, redirecting all users to a holding page that cited necessary security checks, while executives offered video updates instead of technical explanations for the system failure.

The Security Incident and System Access

Users attempting to log in to view their portfolios or execute trades are currently unable to do so, as the platform remains offline as a precautionary measure. The company issued a brief statement confirming a security incident affected some systems but provided minimal detail on the nature of the breach or the timeline for restoration. Instead of technical briefings from IT leadership, EasyEquities had CEO Charles Savage, Carel Nolte, and Carly Esterhuizen post promotional videos aimed at reassuring clients about the brand's general strengths rather than addressing the specific technical crisis.

Also read EasyEquities Restricts Access Following Security Incident

Client Assets and Market Impact

Despite the digital blackout, Purple Group stated in a subsequent update that all client funds are accounted for and secure based on their investigation to date. The company is currently assessing whether personal information has been accessed by unauthorized parties, leaving thousands of investors in a state of uncertainty. EasyEquities serves as a critical gateway to the stock market for ordinary South Africans, having opened the market over the past 12 years by allowing fractional share purchases with small amounts of capital.

The scale of this disruption is substantial, given that the platform holds R107-billion in client assets at the end of August. Approximately 60 percent of these clients are first-time investors, and more than 360,000 individuals hold tax-free savings accounts on the platform. For many of these users, EasyEquities represents their primary experience with share ownership, making trust in the system paramount for their financial participation in the economy.

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Stakeholder Reactions and Operational Challenges

Investors have expressed significant frustration on social media, arguing that a platform of this magnitude requires clear, technical communication during a crisis rather than marketing-focused video content. The FAQ on the company website warned that withdrawals may be delayed while security checks are completed and explicitly stated that EasyEquities cannot promise compensation for any financial losses incurred due to the inability to trade.

While clients can still attempt to place trades through a dedicated trading desk via phone or email, this manual workaround is not a sustainable service model for a user base of 1.3 million people. The lack of transparent information regarding whether the attack involved ransomware or if personal data was exfiltrated has intensified anxiety among users who are left waiting for definitive answers from company leadership.

Regulatory Risks and Future Outlook

This event marks the second security scare for the operator since September, when both Purple Group and Satrix warned of a data exposure linked to a breach at third-party identity provider RelyComply. The current incident is unrelated to that earlier event and is also unrelated to the brand refresh that launched two days prior to the outage. Purple Group's annual report has consistently ranked cybersecurity as its biggest risk since 2024, highlighting the inherent dangers in the digital investment sector.

Industry observers note that the company's vague communication strategy risks undermining public confidence in digital investing across South Africa. Experts suggest that EasyEquities must prioritize transparency by providing regular updates, clarifying the extent of data access, and offering a realistic timeline for service restoration to regain the trust of its retail investor base.