EasyEquities informs clients of targeted cyberattack under POPIA, pausing withdrawals and keeping platform offline for security checks while protecting R107 billion in assets.

EasyEquities has formally notified its user base that a targeted cyberattack compromised a small segment of client accounts, prompting an immediate suspension of automated withdrawals and keeping the trading platform offline since Thursday. The investment platform disclosed these measures in an update sent to clients on Friday, confirming that specific individual accounts were looked up or targeted by attackers during the incident. This communication serves as a mandatory breach notification under section 22 of the Protection of Personal Information Act, which requires organizations to alert individuals when there are reasonable grounds to believe their personal information was accessed without authorization. The company stated that clients who have not received separate direct contact have no indication their accounts were individually targeted, though it did not specify the exact number of affected users or the precise data exposed.

Security Response and Platform Offline Status

The security protocol initiated by EasyEquities involves replacing all security keys, passwords, partner integration credentials, and access tokens that may have been exposed during the intrusion. The company confirmed that the attacker's initial access route was closed and internet access to the affected server was blocked on 25 November, though it did not disclose when the intrusion actually began or the specific method used to gain entry. To ensure the integrity of the system, EasyEquities is actively reviewing account activity for any signs of unauthorized access or transactions and has taken further systems offline from the internet as a precaution. The platform will remain inaccessible until the company can bring it back with full confidence that the security threats have been neutralized, and all clients will be required to create new passwords upon the service's restoration.

Also read EasyEquities suspends platform access following cybersecurity incident

Financial Sector Authority and Regulatory Reporting

Purple Group, the JSE-listed parent company of EasyEquities, announced in a JSE Sens disclosure that it first identified the security incident on 25 November and confirmed that associated platforms would remain offline pending the completion of thorough security checks. While Purple Group's initial message to shareholders was more tentative, stating it was still establishing whether personal information had been accessed, the formal notification to clients provided greater certainty about the targeted nature of the breach. EasyEquities has reported the incident to both the Information Regulator and the Financial Sector Conduct Authority, acknowledging that the responsible parties for the attack are currently unknown. The company also noted that it has not yet revealed whether the cyber incident involved ransomware or if an extortion demand was made, leaving some details of the attack's motive undisclosed.

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Client Asset Security and Withdrawal Pauses

Despite the platform being locked out of service, EasyEquities reiterated that based on investigations to date, all client funds are accounted for and secure, aiming to reassure investors amidst the uncertainty. Automated withdrawals have been paused indefinitely and will only be processed once the comprehensive security checks are completed to prevent any potential fraudulent transfers. Clients who require urgent access to their money during this outage can contact the company directly through its support portal, which remains the primary channel for assistance while the main trading interface is unavailable. The company emphasized that the pause on withdrawals is a necessary security measure to protect the integrity of the R107 billion in client assets held by the platform, which served 1.3 million active clients at the end of August.

Impact on Investors and Rebuilding Trust

The extended downtime and the revelation of a targeted breach have raised concerns among users, with some investors indicating they may lose trust in the platform and consider moving their investments elsewhere. The lack of clarity regarding the full extent of the data exposure and the timeline for the platform's return to full operation has created an atmosphere of uncertainty for the 1.3 million active users who rely on EasyEquities for their investment management. As the company works to rectify the security vulnerabilities and communicate progress to stakeholders, the focus remains on restoring the service with robust security protocols to prevent future incidents. The situation highlights the critical importance of data protection in the financial technology sector, as EasyEquities works to navigate the regulatory requirements and consumer expectations following this significant cyber incident.