EasyEquities customers pour R179-million into SpaceX in two days

EasyEquities customers invested R179-million in SpaceX in the first two days of its listing, making it the platform's second-largest US dollar holding after Tesla.

EasyEquities customers poured R179-million in just two days into SpaceX when it hit the public markets last week, with data revealing a frenzy of activity that has already made the stock the platform's second-largest US dollar holding after Tesla .

Customers put R113-million into the stock, followed by another R55-million on the Monday, taking total value traded across the first two days to R179-million. SpaceX's debut was the largest initial public offering in Wall Street history, raising about $75-billion after 24 years as a private company. The stock priced at $135, opened at $150 and ended its first session almost 20% higher.

EasyEquities CEO Charles Savage called the local response 'extraordinary', noting that the most-traded stock in a typical week on the platform totals around R10-million.

'SpaceX did over $7-million on day one. That's insane.

' The demand dwarfed the platform's previous IPO record, the Boxer listing, which drew about R60-million. Thousands of clients invested, with SpaceX buyers skewing older and more male than the platform's typical user. They had a median age of 37, against a platform median of 32, and 82% were men, compared with a platform-wide split of 59% male to 41% female. The largest single purchase, of R1.8-million, was made by a woman.

In the five trading days since its 12 June debut, SpaceX was the top buy by value across every age group aged 30 and above, with the highest combined rand value coming from investors aged 40 to 49. EasyEquities adds 30 000 to 40 000 new clients a month regardless of the IPO.

What the IPO drove was a sharp lift in engagement from the existing base: the number of new active dollar accounts - clients with a positive net asset value in their dollar wallet - rose to roughly three to four times the prior run-rate around the listing. The broader dollar wallet metrics underline the scale. May 2026 was a record month for deposits at $22.8-million, a figure EasyEquities matched in the first 15 days of June alone.

May was also a record for investing activity, with more than $73-million traded; by the halfway mark of June that had already reached $64-million, roughly 17% of it in SpaceX





TechCentral / 🏆 8. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Easyequities Spacex Tesla IPO Investing

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

What does Musk’s SpaceX IPO freak show say about us?Musk’s promises of colonies in the sky and endless profit leave South Africans with the strange feeling that they’ve heard this before.

Read more »

SpaceX locks in $60-billion Cursor dealElon Musk's SpaceX is buying the start-up behind the popular AI coding agent Cursor, Anysphere, for US$60-billion.

Read more »

SpaceX vaults past Amazon and Microsoft in market valueSpaceX roared past Amazon's market valuation on Tuesday and briefly topped that of Microsoft as investors piled into the company.

Read more »

Musk is world’s first trillionaire as SpaceX surgesSouth African Elon Musk’s net worth has crossed $1 trillion after SpaceX’s share price gained more than 25% since listing.

Read more »