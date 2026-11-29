EasyEquities CEO Charles Savage confirms client funds are safe following November 25 cyber incident. Read about the recovery stages, record reconciliation, and access suspension timeline.

EasyEquities CEO Charles Savage confirmed that the investment platform remains suspended following a significant cybersecurity incident that initially occurred on November 25. The company has explicitly stated that all client funds are safe and secure while extensive investigations continue. This suspension was implemented as a precautionary measure after reports indicated that a small number of client accounts had been targeted by unauthorized actors.

Cybersecurity Incident Triggered Full Platform Suspension

The security breach forced EasyEquities to take the entire investment platform offline to protect user data and financial assets. Charles Savage emphasized that the company is prioritizing the safety of customer information over rapid service restoration. The decision to suspend access was made immediately after the incident was identified to prevent any potential unauthorized transactions or data exfiltration.

Also read EasyEquities Offline After Cyber Incident, Funds Safe But Withdrawals Restricted

Company representatives acknowledged the frustration customers are experiencing due to the delay in service restoration. They stressed that no shortcuts will be taken that could compromise the integrity of the security checks. The primary goal is to ensure that the digital environment is completely secure before allowing any new customer sign-ins or transactions.

Recovery Process Involves Forensic Evidence and Record Reconciliation

EasyEquities has progressed through the initial stage of its recovery protocol, which involved securing digital forensic evidence from its internal systems. The next critical phase focuses on reconciling its internal records with those held by its custodian and partner banks. This meticulous process is designed to verify that every client balance and investment holding is accurate and matches external records.

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The company is currently checking its records against its custodian's data to verify every balance and holding. This double-verification process is essential to ensure that no assets have been lost or altered during the incident. EasyEquities stated that they will not compromise security in an effort to speed up this recovery process.

CEO Charles Savage Assures Assets Are Safe From Breach

Charles Savage and the EasyEquities leadership team have reiterated that all client funds are accounted for and secure. The company is working with industry experts to conduct these security checks and ensure the platform is safe to reopen. They have directed customers to the frequently asked questions page for the latest updates on the November 2026 security incident.

If the investigation reveals that any personal information was compromised, EasyEquities commits to contacting those affected clients directly. The company will provide specific details about what this means for the affected individuals and the steps they can take to protect themselves. This proactive communication strategy is intended to maintain transparency and trust during the uncertainty.

Next Steps Include New Access Keys and Test Transactions

The upcoming steps in the recovery process involve giving every connection to the platform new access keys, including those for partner applications. This technical overhaul is designed to prevent future unauthorized access and strengthen the overall security architecture of the investment platform. It is a necessary step before any public access can be resumed.

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Additionally, EasyEquities plans to reopen withdrawals only after each payment provider has passed a test transaction. This ensures that the financial channels are secure and functioning correctly. The company will restart customer sign-ins only after these comprehensive checks are completed and approved by security experts.

Clients are advised to wait for official communications regarding the restoration of services. The platform remains offline as a precaution while the company completes the necessary security validations. EasyEquities has assured the public that their priority is to restore access safely without risking further security vulnerabilities.