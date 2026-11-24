Eastgate Shopping Centre features the LEGO Holiday Workshop from December 2026, extended trading hours, new retail stores, and charitable gift wrapping services for the holiday season.

Eastgate Shopping Centre is set to transform into a hub of festive creativity with the introduction of the LEGO Holiday Workshop. Running from 10 December 2026 to 3 January 2027, this interactive experience aims to bring joy and imagination to young builders and their families during the holiday season. The initiative centers around the Strelitzia Court, where children will engage in hands-on challenges and creative activities designed to celebrate the spirit of giving.

Interactive LEGO Creative Challenges for Children

The core of the LEGO Holiday Workshop invites children to become official holiday helpers by completing a series of imaginative tasks. Participants will collect stamps throughout their visit, working toward earning a Certified Workshop Helper status that recognizes their festive contributions. This gamified approach encourages young visitors to actively participate in Christmas preparations rather than observing passively.

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Among the key activities, children can design and create their own LEGO ornaments to decorate the workshop's Christmas tree. As more visitors participate, the display grows, offering a personalized touch to the festive environment. The Elves' List Checker activity provides a fun way for kids to review their Christmas wish lists, while a dedicated LEGO minifigure photo experience allows them to capture memorable snapshots with their favorite characters.

Families inspired to continue building at home will find a dedicated LEGO retail space within the center. This area offers a curated selection of sets, ensuring that the creative experience extends beyond the workshop. The workshop operates daily from 10am to 7pm, with special shorter hours from 10am to 3pm on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, and New Year's Day.

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Santa Visits and Charitable Gift Wrapping Services

Santa Claus will make regular appearances at the center to welcome visitors for festive photographs. Located on the lower level outside Exclusive Books, Santa will be available from 4 to 24 December. Photography packages begin at R200, allowing families to capture precious moments and wide-eyed smiles that become part of their holiday traditions.

Complementing the visual attractions, the gift-wrapping station returns to Eastgate Shopping Centre from 4 to 24 December. Situated in front of Krispy Kreme, this service allows shoppers to entrust ribbons, paper, and folding to experts. A fee applies based on the size of each gift, with all proceeds donated to Merchants of Light, adding a layer of generosity to the shopping experience.

New Retail Expansion and Extended Trading Hours

To accommodate the surge in holiday shoppers, Eastgate Shopping Centre will extend its trading hours from 11 to 23 December. During this period, stores will remain open from 9am to 9pm daily, providing additional time for customers to browse over 200 local and international brands. This adjustment aims to help shoppers track down last-minute gifts and enjoy the full range of retail offerings.

The center also introduces several new and expanded stores to enhance the festive gifting options. Fashion enthusiasts can explore the new Pick n Pay Clothing store next to Cotton On, as well as the expanded Refinery store which now includes Refinery Jnr. New additions such as the Truworths Emporium and Identity store further diversify the fashion selection available to visitors.

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For those seeking jewelry and beauty products, the center features The Watch Boutique, Harli & Harpa, The Fitz Jewellery, and a new Pandora store. Beauty lovers can discover KIKO Milano opposite Dis-Chem, while home cooks will appreciate the expanded Le Creuset store next to Nike. These new outlets offer thoughtful gift ideas for family members who value style and culinary experiences.

Festive Entertainment and Family Attractions

Beyond retail and creative workshops, Eastgate Shopping Centre offers a variety of entertainment options to make the holiday season a full-day outing. Families can engage in friendly competition at Magic Company, IndyKart Go Karting, or the Road House Roller Rink. Movie enthusiasts have the option to visit Ster-Kinekor, while thrill-seekers can enjoy experiences at Air360.

These attractions provide diverse ways for visitors to maximize their time at the center, ensuring that entertainment continues even after shopping is complete. The combination of extended hours, new stores, and interactive festivities positions Eastgate as a comprehensive destination for holiday celebrations.